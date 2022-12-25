Ships Simulator Officially Debuts On Xbox Consoles

Ultimate Games have officially released the Xbox version of Ships Simulator, bringing the game to those consoles for the first time. If you've never played the game before, that's okay, because it operates a lot like other simulator titles that revolve around vehicles. Only this one has you working with and learning to do special tasks inside special-purpose naval vessels. The game will have you exploring 24 diverse missions in which you'll pick the best boat for the job or be given one specifically made for that task and sail it out into the waters of the Baltic Sea to complete. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer as the game is available for you on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S now.

"Ships Simulator is based on the already-released PC game Ships 2017, developed by FragOut, a Polish studio. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for producing and releasing the game for Xbox One. The backward-compatibility feature ensures that the game is also playable on Xbox Series X|S. The soon-to-be-released game is an extensive construction and maritime simulator where the player takes control of three special-purpose naval vessels. Players will be able to command a container ship, a deepwater construction vessel, and a semi-submersible transport vessel."

"Ships Simulator's gameplay is focused on completing missions in the waters of the Baltic Sea. There are 24 diverse missions in total, including tasks related to the excavation of bulky objects from the seabed and transportation, as well as the assembly of large offshore installations. Some of the available tasks are rescue missions. Ships Simulator's gameplay also includes a crew control mode which allows the player to control the crew members individually and have them use certain tools, such as fire extinguishers or water cannons, as well as a ship renovation system."