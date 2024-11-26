Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Music, Shovel Knight, Video Games, Yacht Club Games | Tagged: Shovel Knight: Steel Thy Concert

Shovel Knight Will Hold Two Tenth Anniversary Concerts

Shovel Knight fans have a new live concert experience to look forward to in 2025, as two performances will showcase the game's soundtrack

Shovel Knight's 10th anniversary celebrated with live concerts in LA and NYC in 2025.

Enjoy orchestral performances of tracks from Shovel Knight's series and spinoffs.

Exclusive Mina the Hollower preview and unreleased track debut at the concerts.

VIP perks include meet-and-greet, signed posters, and exclusive Shovel Knight merchandise.

Yacht Club Games have partnered with Tokyo's SOHO Live to bring the music of Shovel Knight to a live audience with two special performances. The show is called Shovel Knight: Steel Thy Concert and will feature a full orchestral performance of select tracks from the game, its DLC content, and spinoff titles. The only downside to the show is there are only two performances, one in Los Angeles at the Fonda Theatre on January 19, and the second is at the Town Hall in New York City on February 22. Hopefully, if these sell out fast and go well, they might do more. We have more info on the show for you below.

Shovel Knight: Steel Thy Concert

Shovel Knight: Steel Thy Concert is an unforgettable live music experience that honors a decade of the beloved Shovel Knight series. Fans in New York and Los Angeles can look forward to a two-hour audio adventure featuring the most iconic tunes from the original campaigns (Shovel of Hope, Plague of Shadows, Specter of Torment, and King of Cards.) The show will also feature a live conversation with the developers behind the mega-hit.

Mina the Hollower Preview: Be among the first to experience music from Yacht Club Games' highly anticipated new title, Mina the Hollower. The unreleased track will be played live and paired with an exclusive gameplay preview, giving attendees an exciting first look at the next major release from the acclaimed studio.

Be among the first to experience music from Yacht Club Games' highly anticipated new title, Mina the Hollower. The unreleased track will be played live and paired with an exclusive gameplay preview, giving attendees an exciting first look at the next major release from the acclaimed studio. VIP Package: VIP ticket holders will get to meet select members of the Yacht Club Games team at each show (Sean Velasco, David D'Angelo, Nick Wozniak, and Jake Kaufman). They will also receive a concert poster for signing!

VIP ticket holders will get to meet select members of the Yacht Club Games team at each show (Sean Velasco, David D'Angelo, Nick Wozniak, and Jake Kaufman). They will also receive a concert poster for signing! Exclusive Merchandise: Fans attending the concert will have the opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind Shovel Knight items, including two specially designed shirts and a set of three collectible keychains. These exclusive pieces will only be available at the show, so don't miss your chance to take home a memorable piece of the experience.

