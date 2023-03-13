Showgunners Confirmed For Release In Early May Good Shepherd Entertainment have revealed that Showgunners will be coming out in early May for Steam and GOG.

Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer Artificer have officially revealed a release date for their upcoming game Showgunners. The team confirmed today that the game will drop for both Steam and GOG on PC on May 2nd, 2023. No mention of whether or not we might see a console release, as it looks like this one may primarily be staying on PC. We got a new trailer with the announcement, which you can see down at the bottom.

"In a future society torn apart by extreme income inequality, climate change, and civil unrest, one show has taken the masses by storm, giving desperate competitors a shot at fame and glory. But first they'll have to survive the arena. Each live-streamed broadcast delivers a hellish new obstacle course with a unique theme, traps, and challenges. As a contestant with your own score to settle, you'll have to battle other heavily armed combatants, explore for life-saving sponsorship packages, and outwit especially devious surprises from the show's director if you hope to become the next champ."

A Classic Revenge Story: Experience over-the-top, American Gladiators-style action and attitude inspired by sci-fi epics like RoboCop, Escape from New York, and The Running Man.

Become a TV Legend: Defying death through skillful play will grow your fame and make you a star! Record confessionals, sign autographs for fans, and unlock sponsorship deals for bonus rewards to help you win the show.

Challenging Strategy Gameplay: Dive into a full single-player campaign featuring deep tactical combat mechanics that will test your skills across a variety of hand-crafted levels.

Create the Perfect Squad: Build your team from a range of classes with their own skill trees, and customize their loadouts with powerful weapons, implants, and utilities. Level up your characters and discover new strategies to take on each episode's uniquely devilish trials.

Survive the Future of Entertainment: Face off against fierce rivals outfitted with heavy weapons and cyborg augments, but watch out for surprise traps and twists from the show's director, who's more than willing to throw out the rules to boost ratings for his corporate overlords!