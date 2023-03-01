Sifu Shows Off Arenas Expansion In Latest Trailer Will you be able to withstand all of the new modes in Arenas coming to Sifu? Find out when it comes out in late March.

Developer and publisher Sloclap revealed a brand new free expansion coming to Sifu today, as players will be getting Arenas added to the game. This all-new expansion will add a number of challenges for you to overcome on your own, as you'll take on swarms of enemies in different ways, each one with a specific goal. Capture an area being held by a big boss, survive an onslaught, hunt down a crime boss who is no slouch, take on everything in your path in a time attack, and show off your skills in a special Performance round. Everything they have here will put your skills to the test in different ways, and it will be up to you to find a way to conquer all of them and be the best you possibly can be. Enjoy the latest trailer as it will be released on March 28th.

"Prepare your fists, elbows, feet, and whatever else you may use to knock around goons! With nine new locations and 45 merciless challenges spread over five game modes, the Arenas Expansion is packing up to 10 extra hours of gameplay into the already demanding title. Masters of Kung Fu will be pushed to their limits as waves of enemies crash upon them in Survival mode, or pushed to perfection in the Performance mode. With Time Attack, players can also battle against the clock on a path filled with enemies. Sifus looking for a twist on the game's impactful combat can also try the new Capture mode – where players must take and hold a marked area – or Manhunt mode, where a specific target surrounded by protectors must be taken down. Regardless of how you choose to Kung-Fu, you'll be dismantling your enemies across varied, beautiful scenes. From effervescent, colorful voids to rain-drenched alleys, your enemies await, ready to be taken down with speed and ferocity."