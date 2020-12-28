Simplicity Esports Is Planning A New Gaming Facility In Milwaukee

Simplicity Esports revealed today that the company is planning to open a brand new gaming facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The company announced that it has signed a consulting agreement that will generate approximately $250k in revenue for the planning, designing, and buildout of a brand new esports gaming center. The facility will be located at 3130 North Downer Avenue, putting them literally next door to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. While the company wasn't specific as to what the new facility would entail, we're guessing it will end up being a training hub for a lot of their teams, much in the same vein of how other teams have created a facility for players to train in a professional environment outside of their home. No word yet on how the development schedule will go with COVID-19 still being an issue, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it open sometime in 2021. Here's a quote and more info from today's announcement.

The owners of the commercial building, directly across the street from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee contacted Simplicity Esports to leverage the experience of the company with the largest footprint of esports gaming centers in North America, to assist them in the planning and development of their esports gaming center. The gaming center is expected to open to the public during the first calendar quarter of 2021. "We expect that this is the first of many consulting contracts focused on meeting the planning, design, and buildout needs of new independent esports gaming center owners looking to capitalize on the growth in esports by opening esports gaming centers. We expect demand for our consulting services to accelerate, especially as COVID-19 vaccines are broadly distributed, and government mandated lockdowns are lifted in 2021," said Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports.