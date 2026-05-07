Posted in: Games, Skull & Bones, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: skull and bones

Skull and Bones Reveals Roadmap For Year 3: Sails of Power

Skull and Bones has revealed the content coming to the pirate game next week, including a Year 3 roadmap of new treasures

Article Summary Skull and Bones Year 3: Sails of Power launches May 12 with Season 1: Shattered Seas and major new content.

Season 1 adds the Galleon, new World Tiers, Seasonal Mastery, Mythic upgrades, and the Safeguard faction war.

Skull and Bones also gets Steam Deck support, PC optimization, new weapons and armor, plus returning limited-time events.

The Year 3 roadmap includes the Junk and Fluyt, Trials, elite bosses, expanded faction wars, and new build systems.

Ubisoft revealed new information this week of what to expect for the third year of content in Skull and Bones, as Year 3: Sails of Power kicks off net week. Players will see new ships, locations, a faction war, several limited-time events, and more coming up this season, which will kick off next week. Along with several new additions coming out across the year. We have the full rundown from the devs below, along with the latest trailer showing off the additions coming to Season 1.

Skull and Bones Bring More Piracy and Excitement to Year 3: Sails of Power

Launching on May 12, Season 1, called Shattered Seas, is starting Sails of Power off strong with new content and challenges. Season 1 also brings Steam Deck verification and full handheld support to Skull and Bones, along with further PC optimization for captains on lower-spec hardware.

The Galleon – the first large DPS ship with 40 gunports (the most in the game so far).

Two new World Tiers , World Tier 3: Rogue Storms and World Tier 3: Brutal Tempest, where enemies spawn with Seasonal Affixes that force players to adapt their builds and strategy.

A New Seasonal Mastery Tree & Seasonal Perks – allowing players to choose from over 500 nodes to deepen build craft and loadout specialization.

New Mythic Ascension and Mythic Reforge features – unlocking a new ceiling of progression and allowing players to push their gear beyond current limits.

New Faction War Event: Safeguard – where players will have to defend their manufactories against escalating waves of enemy ships.

New Weapons, Armors and Furniture including the Hullcarver Culverin, Needle Shield Armor and Royal Ramming Works Major Furniture

Time-Limited Events – The Honorless and Moonshine Larceny time limited events return with a revamped reward lineup.

More Coming Up in Year 3

Each new season in Sails of Power will continue to expand the experience with new ships, gear, progression, challenges, and quality-of-life updates.

New ships , including the Junk and Fluyt , bringing new playstyles to the fleet.

New feature: Trials , introducing high-pressure and dynamic encounters built around mastery, adaptation, and competition through leaderboards.

New challenges , including Abyssal Depths and new elite bosses , raising the stakes for captains looking for tougher endgame encounters.

Faction War expands further , with some familiar factions joining the fight as the conflict across the Indian Ocean continues to grow.

New Power Progression features, including Mod Transfer and Equipment Sets, giving captains more ways to refine and carry forward their builds.

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