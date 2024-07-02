Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Skullcandy, Video Games | Tagged: earbuds

Skullcandy Adds Three New Earbuds To Their Active Collection

Skullcandy has revealed three new additions to their Active Collection, providing a few new options for those who refer earbuds.

Skullcandy revealed three new designs this morning for their Active Collection, as you have a few new choices for earbuds from the company. The three new designs are the Push Play Active, the Push ANC Active, and the Sesh ANC Active True Wireless Earbuds. Each one offers up a little something different at various price points, as it all depends on what kind of audiophile you are and what you're using them for. We have more details about all three for you below, as they are officially live in the shop today.

Skullcandy Push ANC Active

Up to 37 Hours of Battery Life with ANC ON – 7 hours in the earbuds, 30 hours in the charging case

7 hours in the earbuds, 30 hours in the charging case Up to 58 Hours of Battery Life with ANC OFF – 12 hours in the earbuds, 46 hours in the charging case

12 hours in the earbuds, 46 hours in the charging case Rapid Charge – A quick 10-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playtime

Adjustable 4-Mic Active Noise Canceling – Actively monitors the surrounding environment to filter out external noise, maintaining crisp audio quality

Actively monitors the surrounding environment to filter out external noise, maintaining crisp audio quality Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode – Make necessary audio adjustments to stay alert and hear the surroundings

Make necessary audio adjustments to stay alert and hear the surroundings IP67 Sweat and Waterproof – Worry-free durability for any adventure

Worry-free durability for any adventure Wireless Charging – The charging case can charge wirelessly for convenient refueling

The charging case can charge wirelessly for convenient refueling Personal Sound – Tune your audio experience to your unique hearing ability by taking a real-time audio test to create a Personal Sound Profile for optimized audio levels

Tune your audio experience to your unique hearing ability by taking a real-time audio test to create a Personal Sound Profile for optimized audio levels Skullcandy App Compatibility – Enables users to dial in their audio experience, including button customization and custom equalizer levels

Enables users to dial in their audio experience, including button customization and custom equalizer levels Multipoint Pairing – Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer

Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer Sidetone – Counteract occlusion, allowing users to hear their own voice more naturally

Sesh ANC Active True Wireless Earbuds

Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life with ANC ON – 7 hours in the earbuds, 21 hours in the charging case

7 hours in the earbuds, 21 hours in the charging case Up to 48 Hours of Battery Life with ANC OFF – 12 hours in the earbuds, 36 hours in the charging case

12 hours in the earbuds, 36 hours in the charging case Rapid Charge – A quick 10-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playtime

A quick 10-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playtime Adjustable 4-Mic Active Noise Canceling – Actively monitors the surrounding environment to filter out external noise, maintaining a crisp audio quality

Actively monitors the surrounding environment to filter out external noise, maintaining a crisp audio quality Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode – Make necessary audio adjustments to stay alert and hear the surroundings

Make necessary audio adjustments to stay alert and hear the surroundings IP67 Sweat and Waterproof – Worry-free durability for any adventure

Worry-free durability for any adventure Personal Sound – Tune your audio experience to your unique hearing ability by taking a real-time audio test to create a Personal Sound Profile for optimized audio levels

Tune your audio experience to your unique hearing ability by taking a real-time audio test to create a Personal Sound Profile for optimized audio levels Skullcandy App Compatibility – Enables users to dial in their audio experience, including button customization and custom equalizer levels

Enables users to dial in their audio experience, including button customization and custom equalizer levels Multipoint Pairing – Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer

Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer Sidetone – Counteract occlusion, allowing users to hear their own voice more naturally

Push Play Active True Wireless Earbuds

Up to 34 Hours Battery Life – 10 hours in the earbuds, 24 hours in the charging case

10 hours in the earbuds, 24 hours in the charging case Rapid Charge – A quick 10-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playtime

A quick 10-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playtime IP55 Sweat and Water Resistance – Go on any adventure without missing a beat

Go on any adventure without missing a beat Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode – Make necessary audio adjustments to stay alert and hear the surroundings

Make necessary audio adjustments to stay alert and hear the surroundings Multipoint Pairing – Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer

Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer Clear Voice Smart Mic – Experience a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear

Experience a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear Preset & Custom EQ Modes – Choose one of the preset EQ modes or create your own custom 5-band EQ

Choose one of the preset EQ modes or create your own custom 5-band EQ Sidetone – Counteract occlusion, allowing users to hear their own voice more naturally

