Skullcandy Announces Two New Items Designed By Nora Vasconcellos

Skullcandy revealed two new special designs for a pair of earbuds and headphones as they have been designed by Nora Vasconcellos.

The limited-edition Crusher Evo headphones cost $210, while Smokin' Buds earbuds are priced at $30.

Crusher Evo boasts immersive bass with Sensory Haptic Bass, while Smokin' Buds feature expertly tuned drivers and eco-friendly materials.

Nora Vasconcellos, a top skateboarder, adds her signature style to Skullcandy’s latest audio gear.

Skullcandy revealed two new items this morning as they have partnered with pro-skateboarder Nora Vasconcellos for a new collaboration. Starting today, they will start selling a pair of limited-edition designs, one for headphones and one for earbuds, available for a short time. First off, as you can see here, they have the Crusher Evo True Wireless Headphones, while down below, you can see the design for the Smokin' Buds True Wireless Earbuds. Both of these feature Vasconcellos' original "Party Hat" artwork, giving owners access to Nora's Happy Place. We have the greater details for both designs below from he company as they are up for sale starting today on their website and at select retailers, with the headphones going for $210 and the earbuds going for $30.

Skullcandy x Vasconcellos

Known for her prowess in flipping into lip tricks, her fierce determination, and her signature color, lavender, Vasconcellos has not only risen to the top echelon of skateboarders but has also captured the hearts of fans worldwide. In 2017, she clinched 1st place in the Vans Park Series World Championships, cementing her status as a dominant force in the sport. Thrasher Magazine honored Vasconcellos by ranking her 4th on their prestigious Top 10 Women and Non-Binary Skaters of 2019 list. Her magnetic charm and powerful skating style have inspired countless young enthusiasts. Vasconcellos made history as the first woman to join the Adidas skate team, launching multiple shoe collections. She is also an ambassador for JuneShine, a successful beverage company.

The fan-favorite Crusher Evo features a one-of-a-kind immersive bass experience with Skullcandy's patented Sensory Haptic Bass and a wide range of features to meet the everyday lifestyle demands of today's audio consumer. Smokin' Buds delivers a full range of features and a stellar audio experience, including expertly tuned drivers and EQ modes – the earbuds deliver clear, full-range sound backed by impressive bass depth. Smokin' Buds are also thoughtfully designed with a consolidated part count, mindful battery capacity, and 50% certified recycled plastics, minimizing the stress on the environment.

