Sky: Children Of The Light Hold Special Season Of Duets Event

Sky: Children Of The Light held a special event in Japan and China to mark the launch of Season Of Duets, happening now in the game.

Indie game developer and publisher thatgamingcompany held a special event for Sky: Children of the Light in Japan and China to mark the launch of Season of Duets. The company held an event called Skyfest in both Tokyo, Japan, and Chengdu, China, where 300k people gathered to celebrate the game's 5th Anniversary and the devoted community that has kept the game alive and experienced its unique events. All of this ties into the new event, launching today, that will provide its own unique in-game experience for you. We have more info from the team below about the event.

Sky: Children of the Light – Skyfest

The carnival-style event stood amongst gaming conventions by seamlessly bridging offline and online activities with the use of its innovative broadcast and streaming technologies. Players unable to attend in person could still participate by visiting the SkyFest Cinema, an immersive feature enabling players to enjoy a shared video streaming experience with up to 10,000 other players in the same lobby. This resulted in 700,000 concurrent players interacting and viewing the developer talks and other videos featured at the events.

SkyFest continues in-game through Friday, July 26, via an event that allows players to relive some of Sky's most cherished seasons, previously accessible only through the purchase of season-exclusive magical capes. Sky kids around the world can once again enjoy exclusive content from the Aurora concert, the Little Prince asteroid ride, the Nine-Colored Deer meetup, and other pivotal moments. The event also revealed several exciting updates for the social MMO, including a major partnership with Moomin, new details for Sky's animated series, and the release of a retrospective art book.

During his keynote speech, CEO and Creative Director Jenova Chen announced an upcoming new Sky season in collaboration with the timeless Moomin series, whose heartwarming stories have touched hearts worldwide for almost 80 years. This season brings to life the touching tale of Ninny, "The Invisible Child," from the 1962 Tales of Moominvalley, offering a profound and moving experience for players of all ages. This new season also celebrates the importance of being true to yourself and overcoming obstacles from childhood. It uses subtle yet reflective storytelling to express the cross-cultural themes of the Moomin stories, such as family, friendship, nature, and introspection. This collaboration promises to bring a rich, narrative-driven adventure that not only enhances the world of Sky but also honors the enduring legacy of the Moomin series.

