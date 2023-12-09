Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Ziggurat Interactive | Tagged: Slave Zero X

Slave Zero X Reveals Westworld Voice Actor As Latest Character

Ziggurat Interactive has revealed a new voice actor for Slave Zero X, as well as more details about the character with a new trailer.

Article Summary Ziggurat Interactive showcases Jamieson Price as voice of SovKhan in Slave Zero X.

Hidekatsu Shibata cast as SovKhan's Japanese voice, adding his legendary talent.

Price is known for roles in Westworld and various anime and video games.

SovKhan, a ruthless ruler and villain, aspires to godhood in the game's dystopia.

Ziggurat Interactive has released new information and a trailer for the latest voice casting choices for Slave Zero X, and they got an interesting name for this reveal. The team revealed that Jamieson Price will be the voice for a villain known as SobKhan in the English version of the game, while Hidekatsu Shibata will be the Japanese voice actor. You might recognize Price from HBO's Westworld, as he played one of the more prominent Confederados from the show. We have more details about the actors and the character below.

Jamieson Price — SovKhan (English)

Jamieson Price is an American actor renowned for his resonant and commanding voice and has gained acclaim for his roles in various anime and video games. Recognized as the voice behind characters such as the Count of Monte Cristo in Gankutsuou, Sojiro Sakura in Persona 5, Ovan in .hack//G.U., as well as Galbalan and Milton Grimm from Ever After High, now Jamieson brings his talent to the futuristic dystopian hellscape of Slave Zero X as the tyrannical leader The Sovereign Khan, Lu Chen.

Hidekatsu Shibata — SovKhan (Japanese)

Hidekatsu Shibata is a supremely accomplished voice actor with decades of experience and over 100 voice roles to his name. His prolific roles are voicing Monkey D. Dragon in One Piece, King Bradley in Fullmetal Alchemist, Sarutobi (The Third Hokage) in Naruto, and dozens of others. Hidekatsu's powerful, all-encompassing vocal talent captures the sheer authority seeping from The SovKhan's very being, making him the perfect choice in portraying this ruthless ruler.

Slave Zero X – The SovKhan

The SovKhan is the supreme ruler of Megacity S1-9 and a self-proclaimed God, ruling over the inhabitants with fists of iron and death. At nearly 200 years old, SovKhan has immeasurable knowledge and strength, leading him to be feared and revered by the city's inhabitants. Age and unparalleled power have distanced him from his sense of humanity, freeing him to subject the masses of the Megacity and its surrounding territories to unspeakable cruelty in pursuit of ascending to Godhood. Though not sadistic, he is fundamentally out of touch with reality — caring for nothing other than perfecting the limits of his capabilities and his ultimate ascension to divinity.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!