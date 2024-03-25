Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Black Tabby Games, Slay The Princess

Slay The Princess Releases New Free Regal Update

Those looking for some new content for Slay The Princess are in luck, as the game will be getting a free update with some new additions.

Update enhances endgame with new plotlines and rearranged dialogues.

Czech National Symphony Orchestra provides new epic orchestral tracks.

Features include hand-penciled art and fully voice-acted narrative.

Indie game developer and publisher Black Tabby Games confirmed that Slay The Princess will be getting a new free update with additional content. This is a pretty significant update as the game will receive new pieces of content designed to flesh out the endgame content with new animations, as well as more than 3,000 words of plotlines, as well as "restructured dialogue choices and conversations." You'll also have some new epic music to play the game to as you'll hear new orchestral renditions of climactic tracks. all of which have been performed and recorded by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra. This update is available right now.

Slay The Princess

You're on a path in the woods, and at the end of that path is a cabin. And in the basement of that cabin is a Princess. You're here to slay her. If you don't, it will be the end of the world. She will do everything in her power to stop you. She'll charm, and she'll lie, and she'll promise you the world, and if you let her, she'll kill you a dozen times over. You can't let that happen. Don't forget! The fate of the world rests on your shoulders. You're not going to listen to him, are you? We're supposed to save princesses, not slay them…

Fully voice-acted by the impeccable Jonathan Sims and Nichole Goodnight.

Hand-penciled art – every background and sprite is drawn traditionally with pencil and paper by Ignatz-winning graphic novelist Abby Howard.

A princess. She's very bad, and you have to get rid of her for all our sakes.

No, the Princess isn't a cosmic horror. She's just an ordinary human Princess, and you can definitely slay her as long as you put your mind to it.

Don't even think about trying to romance her. It won't end well for you.

Hopefully, you won't die. But if you do, you'll die a lot. Be careful and stay focused on the task at hand!

Time loops? No time loops. Don't be ridiculous. Time is a strictly linear concept and it certainly doesn't "loop," whatever that's supposed to mean.

A branching narrative where what you say and what you believe determines both who you are and how the story unfolds.

