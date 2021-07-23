Sniper Elite 4 Receives A Next-Gen Upgrade

Rebellion Developments has released a new Sniper Elite 4 update that has enhanced the game for next-gen consoles. Available to be downloaded now for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, this free "Enhanced" update will give players on those consoles gorgeous visuals up to 4K with smooth 60dps gameplay, along with greatly improved load times and faster game design that will essentially improve your overall experience with the game when playing it on one fo these two consoles. In case you're wondering how all of that might look, you're in luck, as the developers released a trailer showing off the improvement, which we have for you down below. Have fun sniping your enemies in 4K.

Sniping has never looked better. The increased frame rate ensures super smooth gameplay enabling you to pull off even better shots. You can then view the results in the series defining kill cam in glorious detail, up to 4K, with enhanced contrast sharpening.

Available now on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch and Stadia, Sniper Elite 4 is set in the aftermath of its award-winning predecessor. It continues the series' World War Two heritage by transporting players across the beautiful Italian peninsula, from sun-drenched Mediterranean coastal towns, to colossal Nazi megastructures, ancient forests and hidden mountain monasteries. Covert agent and elite marksman Karl Fairburne must fight alongside the brave men and women of the Italian Resistance to help free their country from the yoke of Fascism, and defeat a terrifying new threat with the potential to halt the Allied fightback in Europe before it's even begun.

If his mission fails, there will be no Operation Overlord, no D-Day landings, and no Victory in Europe.