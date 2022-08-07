SNK Announces The Return Of Fatal Fury During Evo 2022

SNK made a surprise announcement during Evo 2022 as they are bringing back the fighting game series Fatal Fury. Probably the most shocking announcement you'll see all weekend long, as this series hasn't been touched in two decades. Originally started in 1991 as a title for the NeoGeo, it was the company's first fighting game that also created the fictional "King Of Fighters" tournament, which was later the basis for the actual King Of Fighters game series to be based on. The series produced several titles throughout the '90s, but beyond complications, the last time we ever saw a game from the franchise was in 1999 with Garou: Mark of the Wolves.

The news of the new game came down during the event with a brief 30-second teaser, which simply showed off the image you see below featuring the game's main protagonist Rock Howard. It was then shortly tweeted out with the words, "Legends never die… After more than 20 years, FATAL FURY / GAROU is coming back! Finally, the long-awaited sequel has been green-lit!"

Beyond that, there are few details about this that aren't already rumors. The fact that we're only seeing an image with no character animations or even a proper trailer for the game means we're either very early in production, or it just barely got approved in time for Evo. The idea of having a new Fatal Fury game is intriguing and could bring new life to the franchise and some iconic fighting game characters, much in the same way SNK revitalized Samurai Shodown a few years ago. What we can glean from the image above is that Rock has two characters in the shadows behind him. The first one obviously is Billy Kane with his weapon in tow, but the other is more interesting as we see Kain R. Heinlein, who served as the final boss in Garou: Mark of the Wolves.

No matter what, it's pretty clear we won't be hearing much about the game for a while. But in the meantime, pretty exciting to see an older series bring brought back to life!