Snowprint Studios Announces New Warhammer 40K Tactics Game

Snowprint Studios and Games Workshop revealed today that they will be making a brand new tactical video game for Warhammer 40,000. According to the brief amount of info released today, this new game will be incorporating the strategy and tactics of Rivengard and Solgard, so both games apparently match well with the long-running tabletop battler. Snowprint is looking to make a "genre-defining" game that works well for gamers while also fitting in with the universe of Warhammer 40,000. If it works out the way it sounds like they want it to, they'll have a game that players will be able to tap into on their terms anytime, anywhere. We have an announcement video below about this latest partnership, but no info beyond the quotes below about the project as it has barely been revealed and doesn't even have a name yet. We're guessing it'll be a few years until we get anything concrete.

Warhammer 40,000 universe. Snowprint's mobile and tactical expertise is perfect for bringing the Warhammer 40,000 world to fans wherever they are and to reach more players than ever before," said Snowprint CEO Alexander Ekvall. "When first introduced to Warhammer 40,000 in the early 90s I was simply blown away. Throughout the years it's been a huge inspiration for me and for the other hardcore Warhammer fans we have in the studio. Now, 30 years later, it's an incredible experience to get to work with this universe! We're determined to create an amazing game and can't wait to share much more about it over the next weeks and months," said Wilhelm Oesterberg, Game Director. Owen Rees, Head of Video Game Licensing for Games Workshop said, "We're excited to be working with Snowprint on this game. They're a team of industry veterans with years of experience, making them the perfect partner to bring slick, impressive and high quality Warhammer tactical games into players' hands."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Snowprint Studios and Games Workshop Partnership Announcement (https://youtu.be/CzBNoh1nONI)