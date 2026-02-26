Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cyberwave, Rokaplay, Solarpunk

Solarpunk Releases Brand-New Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Check out the first official look at the survival crafting game Solarpunk as the title hasa a free demo out now for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Solarpunk unveils new gameplay trailer, showcasing its floating island survival world.

Play solo or co-op as you build, craft, and automate your sky-high homestead.

Create gadgets, harness renewable energy, and farm peacefully in a vibrant, hopeful setting.

Explore new islands and customize your airship as you discover the future of cozy survival games.

Indie game developer Cyberwave and publisher Rokaplay have released a new trailer this week for Solarpunk, giving us our first look at the title. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a survival title in which you are living in a technically advanced world comprised of several floating islands. Either solo or with friends, you'll be given several tasks where you'll construct buildings, grow food, craft gadgets, and eventually explore all of the islands with your own special airship. The game currently has a free demo available to play right now as part of Steam Next Fest, with plans to have some kind of release in 2026. Enjoy the trailer here before trying it out yourself.

Solarpunk

Solarpunk is a cozy survival and crafting game set in a hopeful, high-tech world of floating islands. Playing solo or in co-op, you can build homes in the sky, grow crops, craft helpful gadgets, and explore distant islands using your own customizable airship.Harness renewable energy from the sun, wind, and water to power your creations and automate everyday tasks like gathering resources and watering plants, leaving you more time to explore, decorate, and simply enjoy the view.

Design your dream home base with a wide range of materials and decorations. You're free to build cozy spaces, add tiny details, and make your island feel just like home. Generate electricity using wind and solar energy. Weather conditions affect how much energy you produce, so you'll need to plan ahead. Store energy in batteries and use wireless power to keep your base running smoothly. You live in symbiosis with animals. There is no exploitation, only coexistence. Pigs, for example, will dig up truffles if treated well. Growing fruits and vegetables is your main source of food. Plant seeds in the ground and harvest them once they're fully grown. Automate your tasks using transport drones to gather resources, giving you more time to build and explore your skybound home.

Play Together or Solo – Enjoy a relaxed single-player experience or team up with friends in cozy co-op for the first time.

Enjoy a relaxed single-player experience or team up with friends in cozy co-op for the first time. Build Your Home in the Sky – Gather resources and design your own floating retreat, alone or collaboratively.

Gather resources and design your own floating retreat, alone or collaboratively. Peaceful Farming & Crafting – Grow food, craft gadgets, and automate gentle systems at your own pace.

Grow food, craft gadgets, and automate gentle systems at your own pace. Renewable Energy Systems – Use sunlight, wind, and water to power your world in a sustainable, satisfying way.

Use sunlight, wind, and water to power your world in a sustainable, satisfying way. Explore by Airship – Construct your own airship and drift between distant islands in the clouds.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!