Posted in: Games, Retro Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Game Boy Color, Out Run, Rocketship Park, What If Out Run GB

Someone Is Releasing a Version of Out Run On Game Boy Color

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to play Out Run on a Game Boy Color? Well now you have your chance to experience it

Article Summary Indie developer Rocketship Park has created a version of Out Run for the Game Boy Color platform.

The project, called What If Out Run GB, lets fans play a classic SEGA racing game on retro hardware.

This unofficial demo is available to play online or download for emulators and real Game Boy devices.

SEGA's permission was not obtained, so the game may be taken down if they request its removal.

There are a number of video games that people wish had been released on other platforms over the decades. Sometimes we get them, sometimes we don't, and on occasion, someone else does the work for us. This morning, indie retro game developer Rocketship Park decided to take a classic and put it on another classic, as they have developed a version of the racing title Out Run from SEGA, and modified it top play on the Game Boy Color. The full title of this project is What If Out Run GB, which shows how different games can be ported with ease onto systems they weren't made for, while also showing off the capabilities of some of the old-school software. Youc an read more about it belowe and play the game at the link above, as we now wait to see if SEGA takes it down immediately or lets it live to see how popular it is.

What If Out Run GB

The Game Boy never got a version of OutRun back in the 80s. During development of a recent Game Boy game (Hero GP) I wondered if I could fix that and what would it look like? This is the answer to that question. What we have here is a demo/prototype. You can play it right here on the page or download the ROM for an Emulator, a real Game Boy Color, or an Analogue Pocket. Have fun!

No, we don't have SEGA's permission for this, and yes, we'll take it down if they ask. It's just a fun little project that we wanted to try after developing the Super Hang-On inspired Hero GP recently. But if SEGA ever asked us to make a full-blown version of this? We'll sign on whatever dotted line they put in front of us. PLEASE remember this is a 'what if' scenario. You're playing a demo/prototype of a Game Boy game. PLEASE don't message/comment pointing out what is missing. Try to enjoy what isn't missing. It's OutRun on a Game Boy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!