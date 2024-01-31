Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: Riot Forge, Song Of Nunu: A League Of Legends Story

Song Of Nunu: A League Of Legends Story Receives Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Song Of Nunu: A League Of Legends Story, as the game has been released on PC and consoles today.

Article Summary Song Of Nunu: A League Of Legends Story debuts with a launch trailer.

Available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles, discover a new LoL adventure.

Join Nunu & Willump’s journey through the Freljord's frozen wilds and magic.

Face iconic LoL champions and uncover secrets in a tale of friendship and bravery.

Riot Forge and Tequila Works have released a launch trailer for Song Of Nunu: A League Of Legends Story, as the game is out today. The trailer isn't a big to-do like the previous ones have been; this is just a quick 30 seconds to get you psyched about the game as they take on a very different view of the world through the friendship between champions Nunu and Willump. You can enjoy the trailer for the new story-driven adventure game here as it is out now on PC via Steam, as well as for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

Join best friends Nunu and Willump on an adventure across the frozen wilds of the Freljord. Discover the unbreakable bond between boy and yeti as you traverse a land both beautiful and treacherous, making new allies (and enemies) on a journey of family, friendship, and magic. Dive headfirst into an immersive narrative set in the undiscovered reaches of the Freljord, where every snowy step brings you closer to the truth about Nunu and Willump's past. Play as Nunu, a young boy searching for his mother with the help of his best friend, Willump.

United by their endless imagination and shared love of snowball fights, the two will have to work together to navigate the Freljord, saving it—and each other—from the danger that lies within. Hike, climb, and sled your way across the Freljord, a frostbitten land full of harsh blizzards, ferocious wolves… and enchantment. Use your head to progress through the frozen landscape and uncover what secrets lie hidden beneath the ice. Meet the powerful League of Legends champions of the Freljord, including Braum, Ornn, Volibear, and Lissandra—whose twisted magic threatens to bury the world in Dark Ice.

