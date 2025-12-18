Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chimera Entertainment, Songs Of Silence

Songs of Silence Releases New Celestial Church Expansion

Songs of Silence has released a new expansion for players as we head into the holidays, as you can download Celestial Church now

Indie game developer and publisher Chimera Entertainment has added a new expansion for Songs Of Silence as we head into the holidays. The Celestial Church Expansion is a paid DLC that will add four new chapters of content with some new characters, a new skirmish faction, and more as you get a small breakaway piece of the story. Enjoy the trailer and info here as it's available now for $13.

Celestial Church Expansion

The expansion was shaped by recurring community requests for additional story-focused experiences. Throughout its development, Songs of Silence has evolved hand-in-hand with player feedback gathered from open betas, surveys, and daily conversations between the team and the community. In this spirit, Chimera affirms that another expansion is planned for mid 2026, accompanied by numerous additional features that will arrive beforehand. With its distinctive blend of narrative-driven campaigns, deep tactical multiplayer action, and signature visual style, Songs of Silence welcomes both returning players and newcomers to experience the Celestial Church expansion. Chimera Entertainment aims to continue fostering the vibrant, diverse, and supportive community that has shaped the game's development from the beginning.

Four new story-driven campaign chapters — more than six hours of single-player content

A new faction for multiplayer

Exclusive units, abilities, and cards unique to the Celestial Church

A new soundtrack, hidden secrets, and even more surprises crafted for fans

Songs of Silence

Two worlds – two races – one fate. On the advent of light, the Gods waged war and tore the world asunder. Two weaker worlds emerged: One of Light and one of Dark. A new human civilization arose from the ashes of the defeated Firstborn: The Starborn, led by their guiding star. A bright age of enlightenment followed. Peace would not last – The unstable worlds birthed all-consuming Purgatories. Soon, people started to wage war over what land remained. The chaotic Age of a Thousand Kings begins. The Silence continues to spread, relentless and unstoppable. Today, both worlds are on the brink of ruin. The fate of many now rests in the hands of a few.

