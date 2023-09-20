Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars Releases New Villains Animated Short

SEGA has a new animated short out for Sonic Superstars featuring Dr. Eggman, Fang the Hunter, and newcomer Trip in a prologue story.

SEGA has released a new video to help promote Sonic Superstars ahead of launch, as we got a new animated short featuring some villainous faces. The short is called "Trio of Trouble, and it features Dr. Eggman and Fang the Hunter, along with a new character named Trip, as a special prologue to the game. The three make their way through a particularly dangerous area where they must make it out past a new foe, while Eggman may have discovered something to aid in his schemes. Enjoy the trailer below as the game comes out on October 17.

"Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in Sonic Superstars, an all-new take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed action platforming. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy and harness all-new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to 3 other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands' giant animals into Badniks before it's too late!"

