Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 In April 2024

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Generation One-themed cards of the special set Scarlet & Violet - 151 in April 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2023, are doing now in April 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $110.04 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $45.97 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $40.22 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $36.45 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $32.40 Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $28.08 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $26,94 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $24.60 Blastoise ex Full Art 184/165: $22.17 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $21.62 Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $20.71 Erika's Invitation Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 203/165: $20.62 Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: $20.52 Blastoise ex Full Art 184/165: $19.77 Mew ex Full Art 193/165: $19.57

The cards from this set largely held their value this month. Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare dropped $6 which is the biggest drop of the month. This remains a set that is very much worth opening up to see what you get with thirteen cards valued at over $20. Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

