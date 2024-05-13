Posted in: Games, Music, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Sonic Symphony

Sonic Symphony World Tour Reveals Several New Dates

SEGA has several new dates announced for Sonic Symphony World Tour, as they will carry out new shows until the end of 2024.

Article Summary SEGA expands Sonic Symphony World Tour into Fall 2024 with new show dates.

Overwhelming demand leads to the addition of 13 extra performances internationally.

Immersive concert experience featuring music and visuals from over 30 years of Sonic.

Already sold-out shows in major cities, with limited tickets available for new dates.

SEGA and MGP Live have announced several new dates for the Sonic Symphony World Tour, as they have expanded their tourn into Fall 2024. The new round of dates run from mid September until the end of December, and include several new dates in the united states, as well as a new date in London. We have the full list of current dates scheduled out for you below.

Sonic Symphony World Tour

Sonic Symphony is an immersive multimedia concert experience featuring over three decades of music from SEGA's iconic Sonic franchise, performed by both a symphony orchestra and a full rock band. Since the world tour's successful 2023 kickoff in London and LA, shows have sold out in locations including Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and New York. The demand for tickets remains high for upcoming tour stops, with many facing limited availability. Excitingly, in response to overwhelming demand, 13 additional shows have been added, providing an opportunity for more fans to immerse themselves in the magic of Sonic Symphony. Each Sonic Symphony show gives fans an opportunity to experience a selection of musical highlights as they watch their favorite Sonic moments come to life on the big screen, featuring diverse setlists and surprise appearances from the extended Sonic family at select locations.

Previously Announced

Jun 02, 2024: Paris, Le Grand Rex

Paris, Le Grand Rex Jun 08, 2024: New York, Union Palace

New York, Union Palace Jun 15, 2024: Phoenix, Symphony Hall

Phoenix, Symphony Hall Jun 16, 2024: Salt Lake City, Abravanel Hall

Salt Lake City, Abravanel Hall Jun 22, 2024: Minneapolis, Orpheum Theatre

Minneapolis, Orpheum Theatre Jun 29, 2024: Greensboro, Steven Tanger Center

Greensboro, Steven Tanger Center Jul 27, 2024: San Diego, Civic Theatre

New Dates

Sep 15, 2024: Boston, Symphony Hall

Boston, Symphony Hall Sep 21, 2024: Los Angeles, Dolby Theatre

Los Angeles, Dolby Theatre Sep 28, 2024: London, Eventim Apollo

London, Eventim Apollo Oct 5, 2024: Charleston, North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Charleston, North Charleston Performing Arts Center Oct 12, 2024: Chicago, Auditorium Theatre

Chicago, Auditorium Theatre Oct 19, 2024: Orlando, Walt Disney Theater

Orlando, Walt Disney Theater Oct 26, 2024: Houston, Bayou Music Center

Houston, Bayou Music Center Nov 15, 2024: Nashville, Andrew Jackson Hall

Nashville, Andrew Jackson Hall Nov 23, 2024: Philadelphia, The Met

Philadelphia, The Met Dec 14, 2024: Newark, New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Newark, New Jersey Performing Arts Center Dec 28, 2024: Dallas, AT&T Performing Arts Center

