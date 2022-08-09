SonicFox Releases New Merch Line To Celebrate Evo Championship

Evil Geniuses is celebrating the latest victory from SonicFox at Evo 2022 with a brand new line of merch, including plushies. In case you didn't see the event this past weekend, multi-time fighting game champion Dominique "SonicFox" McClean won yet another top title as they took their 6th Evo championship title, this one being their first in the latest addition to the tournament series, Skullgirls 2nd Encore. To mark the occasion, the esports organization has opened up a brand new line of merch for you to snag that includes a brand new plushie, three new shirts, a new jersey, a bucket hat, and two posters featuring the esports player taking the victory.

The last time the shop made items like this available, they sold out immediately. Which is why we're posting this the minute the shop opens up. If you're looking to get your hands on any of these items, you can do so at this link, but you'll need to be quick to beat out everyone else. We have more info on all of the items below.

The SonicFox plushie is the perfect way to commemorate fandom of one of the most successful fighting game players to touch a controller and is limited to only 1,500 pieces with each being individually numbered on the tag. The plushie will retail for $50.00 and features premium fabric in the likeness of SonicFox's fursona. There will also be a special edition box version available for $200, which is limited to only 100 and includes a custom box, two SonicFox capes for the plush and one adult-sized cape, along with a special SonicFox Transflag Crest pin. Also dropping is a premium clothing collection, including three new shirts ($29.99 USD), a new SonicFox fursona jersey ($59.99) a bucket hat ($29.99 USD), and two posters ($22 USD), featuring SonicFox at their best – taunting his opponents in the most stylish way possible.