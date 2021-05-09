Sony Has Renewed The PlayStation Home Trademark

Sony Interactive Entertainment has apparently renewed an old trademark that has got a lot of PlayStation 5 fans excited for what could be. Reset Era got their hands on some paperwork showing that SIE has been approved for a renewal on the PlayStation Home IP, which immediately got a lot of people talking in their forums about the possibilities.

If you're not familiar with this particular game, PlayStation Home was created by the company's Londo Studio as a virtual 3D social world where you created avatars and essentially roamed around a digital world on the PS3 and PSN. It was akin to mixing up some of the better elements of The Sims and Second Life with a little GTA vibe thrown in, but ti really wasn't meant to be anything major beyond giving Sony product owners a place to roam as their own avatars on a network that they controlled.

Now to be very clear on the situation, this is nothing more than a trademark renewal. There is absolutely nothing out there to suggest that any of Sony's divisions are working on anything new or planning to take the old servers and give them a resurgence. For all we know, they're simply re-upping the trademark so no one else can swoop in and take it from them, which companies have been known to do frequently just in case. The last thing they want to do is bargain with some dude named Floyd in Kentucky who bought the trademark out from under them and is now holding it hostage. That being said, there is still a large fanbase for this game who got excited when they saw the news. Meaning if Sony really wanted to, they could bring it back and it would probably be an instant hit.