Soulcalibur VI Comes To The King Of Fighters AllStar In New Collab

Netmarble and Bandai Namco have come together for a new collaboration as Soulcalibur VI arrives in The King Of Fighters AllStar. Two characters from the beloved fighting game franchise will be added to the game as players will play with Cassandra and Ivy, along with several events designed for you to unlock themed rewards, event coins, and more. With a touch of holiday themes because, why not? We got more info on the event below as it is now live in the game.

The Athenian warring maiden Cassandra Alexandra has fought fiercely with her shield and sword and now enters a new arena as EX Cassandra (Yellow Element / Defense Type). Her Leader Skill increases ATK equal to DEF of [Soulcalibur VI] and decreases Active Skill Cooldown, while her Active Skills decrease Finish Skills Cooldown. Soulcalibur's legendary ninja Taki also brings her iconic dual-wielding swords to the fold with today's update as EX Taki (Blue Element / Attack Type). Her quick strikes give her a Leader Skill that increases ATK and Critical DMG of [Extreme] Fighters. EX Taki is also marked by an increase in ATK and a decrease in DMG for a certain time upon tagging in. Diverse in-game events such as Collection Room Event, Collab Dream Match, and Collab Rush Dungeon will be held, and for even more rewards, players can access the following with today's update:

Collaboration Check-in: Players will receive [EX Aristocrat Catsuit Ivy] as a reward for logging in on the first day of the update to check-in. Additional collaboration rewards, such as collaboration Event Coins and a collaboration Item Mystery Box can be obtained just by checking in to The King Of Fighters AllStar. Collaboration Event Summon: Players can obtain various growth items, including [EX War Maiden's Costume Cassandra], using Event Coins.

Collaboration Boss Showdown: Clear the Challenge Level, Soulcalibur-exclusive Enhancement Hammer, and Event Coins can be earned.