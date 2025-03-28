Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Soulslinger: Envoy Of Death

Soulslinger: Envoy Of Death Announces Full Release Date

After being in Early Access on Steam for over a year, Soulslinger: Envoy Of Death will finally be fully released next month

Article Summary Soulslinger: Envoy Of Death leaves Early Access, launching fully in April 2025.

Unleash powers in a Western fantasy world, battling a criminal cartel in Limbo.

Enjoy a captivating, story-driven roguelike FPS with customizable upgrades.

Every encounter shapes your fate; face enemies and make allies wisely.

Indie game developer Elder Games and publisher Headup Publishing revealed Soulslinger: Envoy Of Death will finally be released in full next month. The game has been in EA since December 2023, and while it may not seem like it on paper, the team has been making slow and steady progress on the final version. We will get to see it come out next month; although they have yet to provide the exact date, we do know it will be April 2025. For now, enjoy the latest trailer showing off the completed version.

Soulslinger: Envoy Of Death

Become an Envoy of Death, able to unleash the incredible powers that will make you the most dangerous soul in Limbo. Upgrade your character's abilities to become the ultimate Soulslinger and take on thrilling challenges in a bloody war against the criminal cartel of the afterlife! Step into the rich and immersive world of Haven, filled with mysterious NPCs who hold the secrets to its dark history. Be wary of the allies and enemies you make, as every encounter might shape your journey ahead. In this mesmerizing Western fantasy world, you will experience a tale of grief, loss, and one man's obsession with cheating death itself. Forge your own destiny with every run by crafting powerful weapons and unlocking permanent upgrades in Haven. Grow stronger with every new challenge and become an incredibly deadly gunslinger. Get ready for a fast-paced rogue-lite FPS experience you won't ever forget!

Fast-paced, story-driven roguelike FPS set in random sequences of rooms built in a unique Western fantasy world.

Customize Soulslinger through a deep upgrade system.

Experience a tightly written story filled with loyal allies and charismatic villains. The story adapts to what you do in the roguelike gameplay.

Tons of gun fodder creeps that attack in waves, spiced up by challenging elite mobs.

