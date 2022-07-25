South Of The Circle Will Officially Launch On August 3rd

11 Bit Studios and indie studio State Of Play announced they will be launching South Of The Circle for PC and all three major consoles on August 3rd. The two companies have gone out of their way to create a compelling story set around the time of the Cold War, and how the choices he made in life for his career led him to one of the most frozen and barren places on Earth. We have the latest trailer for you to enjoy below, as the game will be out across the board for multiple platforms next week.

South Of The Circle is an emotional narrative experience with a deep multi-layered cinematic story. The main plot asks questions about the consequences of life choices, of pursuing either career or true love, manoeuvring between now and the past. You play Peter, a Cambridge academic who crashlands in Cold War Antarctica. As he searches for help, his past unwinds before him, revealing how the pressures of power and his own aspirations have led him into this crisis he must somehow escape. A love story between him and fellow academic Clara develops, and Peter learns the weight of all the things he has promised. Like memories from childhood, some promises stay with us forever. South Of The Circle's cinematic story is brought to life thanks to a star-studded voice-acting cast, including Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones, Star Wars: Andor), Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Olivia Vinall (The Woman in White), Richard Goulding (The Crown), Adrian Rawlins (Chernobyl), and Michael Fox (Downton Abbey). Compelling and immersive narrative with a unique sense of time and place.

Nuanced emotional choices.

Fully motion-captured performances to achieve emotional realism.

Rich, authentic setting of the historical Cold War era.

Environmental storytelling woven through the narrative.

Distinguished and consistent art style.

Crafted by State of Play Games, developers of BAFTA-winning Lumino City, BAFTA-nominated KAMI 2 and Apple Design Award Winner INKS, for audiences that seek emotional and heart-wrenching moments with a game.