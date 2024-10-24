Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: south park, South Park: Snow Day

South Park: Snow Day Receives Two New DLC Packs

THQ Nordic has two new DLC packs out for South Park: Snow Day, both optional that you can choose to add for additional fun

Article Summary Explore new challenges with Nichole's Home Brew DLC in South Park: Snow Day.

Unlock new weapon options in Good Times with Weapons DLC.

Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny on an epic snow day adventure.

Experience collaborative 4-player co-op gameplay in 3D South Park.

THQ Nordic released two new DLC packs this week for South Park: Snow Day, giving players some new options to play with if they choose to do so. The first one is called Nichole's Home Brew, which basically consists of their version of home rules in the game with traditional kids' game stuff. The second is the Good Times with Weapons Weapon Variation Pack, which is basically what it says it is, giving you more options to help you out on the battlefield. We have info and trailers for both, and you can download both for $9 and $5, respectfully.

Nichole's Home Brew

Nichole's Infernal Pacts were just the beginning! The Board Girls have unleashed diabolical new Home Brew rules for Snow Day, featuring game-altering modes like The Floor is Lava, Air Superiority, and Super Pissed Off. These brutal challenges will push you to your limit. Your gear? Useless. Your strategies? Obsolete. Adapt fast or fail. Conquer all five new modes and unlock even crazier rule combinations to prove you're the one and only New Kid. Are you ready?

Good Times with Weapons Weapon Variation Pack

Harness the power of speed and stealth and follow the path of the Ninja with the all-new Ninja Stars ranged weapon variation. Strike quickly with a decisive burst of projectiles and vanish back into the shadows, for the life of a Ninja is complex and full of peril. This DLC features an all-new weapon variation of the Wand: the Ninja Star ranged weapon. It also includes three brand-new upgrade cards and new cosmetics.

Hat: Ninja Hat

Facial Features: Ninja Mask

Tunic: Ninja Tunic

Hat: You're a dog!

Facial Features: Ninja Star to the Eye

Emote: Ninja Star Emote

South Park: Snow Day

Play as the New kid in South Park and join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child's life – a snow day! Grab up to three friends, in this four-player co-op, and battle your way through the snow-piled town of South Park on a quest to save the world and enjoy a day without school. It's a snow day, dude!

A blizzard of epic proportions has blanketed the town of South Park, and it's up to Cartman, Stan, Kenny, Kyle, and you, as the New Kid, to save the town.

Experience cooperative gameplay for the first time ever in a South Park game with up to three friends or ally bots – unleashing powerful, coordinated attacks on your foes.

Equip and upgrade devastating melee and ranged weapons. Deploy special abilities and powers that will bring hordes of enemies and epic bosses to their knees.

Use a wide range of iconic cosmetics and customize your New Kid with endless possible combinations, from beanies to Cheesy Poof T-shirts to chin balls.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!