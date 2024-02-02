Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Radical Forge, Southfield

Southfield Announces Steam Next Fest Demo Coming Next Week

Radical Forge have confirmed they have a free demo coming for Southfield next week, as they take part in February's Steam Next Fest.

Article Summary Free Southfield demo available on Steam Next Fest from Feb 5-12.

Expect chaotic farming with cartoony crops that defy expectations.

Play as a bouncy Bud, solo or with friends, in physics-based fun.

Build and personalize your farm with sandbox tools and automation.

Indie game developer and publisher Radical Forge has revealed that Southfield will be a part of Steam Next Fest ahead of the game's release. The team will give you the chance to try the game out to an extent, as you'll be able to explore and build in this chaotic farming title. You can check out the latest trailer here as the demo will be available from February 5-12.

Southfield

Southfield is no ordinary island, and this is no ordinary farming game. Combine cartoony crops with chaotic effects, and customize your farm with fun toys and machines to automate your harvest. Whether you're a solo explorer, or you're looking for a new destination to play with friends – Southfield is the place to be! Things grow differently in Southfield, so you'll quickly learn to expect the unexpected. Your harvest could bounce, go boom, chime a tune, or change shape. We're talking about crops that radiate, illuminate, even levitate, and that's before you mix crops together to create something entirely new! Complete quests, experiment with crops, and check off combinations in your trusty Almanac.

You're a Bud. A big, bouncy Bud, freshly sprouted from the land itself. Nobody knows where these delightfully silly creatures came from, but now it's your job to help these uncoordinated island dwellers navigate farm life. Flip, flop, and fling yourself into all kinds of physics-based fun. Play online with up to three other Buds, and give yourselves a unique look with customizable colors and quirky outfits. As your farm grows, so does your to-do list! Free up time for more tractor racing and lily-pad jumping with fun farming automation. From trampolines to air cannons, there's a myriad of toys and machines to help you get the most out of each harvest. Use these same tools to build obstacle courses or life-sized pinball machines for you and your friends.

Go wild with creative sandbox tools to construct super-unique builds in Southfield! Treat your Buds like royalty with their very own stone castle, or live a simpler life in little wooden lodgings. With plenty of materials and customizations to create your dream farmstead, the sky is (literally) the limit… Buds don't belong in space. Buds aren't the only inhabitants of this strange and unpredictable island. As night settles, a shadow grows, a mysterious Monolith looms, and out come the Ruffians. Southfield's spectral mischief makers are out to cause chaos for you and your crops, and it's up to you to defend yourself and your farm. Contend with wild weather, protect your harvest, help the other island-dwellers, and restore balance to Southfield – even if your Bud loses balance along the way.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!