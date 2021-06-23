Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game Gets A Gameplay Trailer

Xbox Game Studios showed off a brand new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game, giving us a taste of gameplay. The company held a contest with thousands of entries coming in, suggesting what the game should be based on their ideas. Two winners were picked and their ideas melded together into a single title, which will be a classic beat 'em up title with a classic '90s arcade look and style. The game will launch exclusively on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on July 1st for a limited time, then will be free-to-play for all fans through the Microsoft Store on Xbox on July 15th. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer as well.

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game features the beloved Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny and the newest member of the Tune Squad, LeBron James, as they face the Goon Squad in a wacky basketball beat 'em up. A rogue artificial intelligence named Al G. Rhythm has trapped our heroes inside the Warner Bros. server, with little chance of escape. The Tune Squad must fight their way through a virtual army of Al G.'s creation while also searching for four pieces of "Legacy Code" that will allow them access to the nefarious villain's secret location. Al G. has sent two members of the Goon Squad – The Brow and White Mamba – to stop the Tune Squad in their tracks. Fortunately, our heroes have access to a variety of moves, including a special basketball, and some rather unique Space Jam cards, to help them out. But will their teamwork be enough to stop Al G. Rhythm's evil plans?

