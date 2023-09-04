Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Space Nation, Space Nation Online

Space Nation Online Reveals New Screenshots & Trailer

Get a better look at Space Nation Online as the team behind the game revealed new screenshots and a trailer of the Early Access title.

Indie game developer and publisher Space Nation has released new images and a trailer from their self-titled sci-fi/fantasy MMORPG, Space Nation Online. The game is still sitting in Early Access, and the team has given no indication as to when that will end, but in the meantime, they're showing off new additions to the game as they continue to work on its development. The latest content comes from a recent Alpha Test, as they have revealed some of the new additions that you can check out. We have those images and video for you here. Enjoy!

"Space Nation Online is a space opera MMORPG, where you, as a survivor of the human race known as the Hibernator, have escaped from Earth througth Stargate. Upon arriving at a mysterious society in Telikos, you will embark on a universe voyage across galaxies. Conflicts arise within your own race. Moreover, the fate of humanity rests in your hands to confront the hostile alien race, Anszu, and their scattered forces. But as the intertwined fates of all species unfold, the Hibernator begins to ponder, whether there's a hidden power lurking behind it all? The urgency to grow stronger and survive is paramount. Your civilization awaits your guardianship and revival."

Create Your Unique Tale: Surviving alone on this cluster is no easy feat for an outsider. However, armed with access to new technologies and resources, the choice is yours: Will you be a despicable Pirate or a chivalrous hero supporting the weak shapes your own destiny.

The Universe Voyage: In the risky, dark, and misty universe, the bravest of humans are forging their path on the frontier. Bring the detector, drive the exploring ship, only where brave humans have dared to venture can other humans find the courage to follow.

Prosperous Interstellar Trade: The development of the society and the cluster brings about great demand for materials. From immensely powerful batterships, to seemingly worthless alien artifacts, you can trade items with the universal currency Chrysos on a vast scope, with impressive freedom and flexibility.

Win with Strategies: Strategic opportunities lie in dust, asteroids, and even buildings. Build with tactics. From knight-style duels to grand-scale interstellar wars, battles will require diverse tactics. Customize your ship to become a long-range archer, an armored warrior, or a stealthy assassin. A wide array of weapons are at your disposal as well.

Honor of Guild: By joining the guilds, players will enjoy a whole new level of gameplay experience. Guilds invest significant resources into planets, allowing you to exert control and guard the planets. Moreover, the colossal warships spanning tens of kilometers serve as shelters during battles, offering additional advantages. These warships also act as crucial supply hubs and respawn points for guild members.

