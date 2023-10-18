Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lunheim Studios, Space Station Tycoon

Space Station Tycoon Confirmed For Launch This November

We're finally getting the full version of Space Station Tycoon after being in Early Access for two years, as it will be released next month.

Indie game developer and publisher Lunheim Studios has confirmed Space Station Tycoon will finally leave Early Access next month. The game has been sitting on Steam for the past couple of years, getting a few updates here and there, but now we'll see the full version come out on November 1, 2023. We have new info and a trailer below to tide you over until it comes out.

"In Space Station Tycoon, you take on the role of a visionary entrepreneur in the year 3000AD. Humanity has expanded its reach across the stars and a booming economy beckons those with ambition. Your mission is to build and manage a thriving space station empire in a lost sector of the galaxy. Blend classic tycoon mechanics with the challenging nature of base defense as you strive to reach new heights in the cosmos. Build and expand your station, cater to diverse pilots, and protect your investments from hazards and threats. With a dynamic economy and mysterious elements, Space Station Tycoon offers strategic depth and an immersive experience that will put your management skills to the test. Embark on an intergalactic journey, stake your claim among the stars, and build a space station empire that spans the galaxy!"

Build Your Galactic Hub: Create, expand, and customize your own space station and offer a wide array of facilities and amenities to attract a diverse range of interstellar travelers.

Create, expand, and customize your own space station and offer a wide array of facilities and amenities to attract a diverse range of interstellar travelers. Hire and Manage Staff: Recruit a skilled and diverse team of staff members to help keep your space station running smoothly.

Survive Hazardous Challenges: Face a variety of thrilling challenges head-on, from pirate raids to asteroid impacts. Your strategic decision-making will be crucial in protecting your investments.

Face a variety of thrilling challenges head-on, from pirate raids to asteroid impacts. Your strategic decision-making will be crucial in protecting your investments. Cater to Diverse Pilots: Welcome pilots from all corners of the galaxy, each with their own distinct priorities and needs. Satisfy their desires, whether it's refueling, providing entertainment, or fulfilling their quest for adventure.

Cater to Diverse Pilots: Welcome pilots from all corners of the galaxy, each with their own distinct priorities and needs. Satisfy their desires, whether it's refueling, providing entertainment, or fulfilling their quest for adventure.

Navigate the ups and downs of the space station market as the demands of pilots change. Adapt your strategies to ensure the continued success of your empire. Mysterious Threats: Beware of lurking mysteries in the shadows, waiting for the right time to strike. Prepare for unexpected challenges as you seek to uncover the truth.

Mysterious Threats: Beware of lurking mysteries in the shadows, waiting for the right time to strike. Prepare for unexpected challenges as you seek to uncover the truth.

Strategic Depth: Inspired by classic tycoon games, Space Station Tycoon emphasizes strategic depth and difficult choices. Your decisions will shape the destiny of your space station empire.

