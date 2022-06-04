Spacelines From The Far Out Comes To Game Pass This Week

Skystone Games and indie developer Coffeenauts revealed they will be releasing Spacelines From The Far Out onto Game Pass this week. if you haven't had a chance to check this one out, the concept for it revolves around making sure you're 100% prepared to take on the task of running your own Spaceline before launch. You will be able to take on training and other projects with up to 3 other people as you use teamwork and ingenuity to accomplish many challenges and demands, as you are essentially the latest line of public transit officials in space. Will you be able to maintain your craft, operate it to the best of your ability, and get it from one section of the galaxy to the other ferrying people to their destination? You can find out on June 7th when the game officially drops. You can also play the game right now on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Welcome, applicant! Do you have what it takes to become a full-fledged space flight attendant? Then pack your bags, invite your friends, and take on a space captain's first challenge: surviving the trip from the flight school to the Company Terminal. Spacelines From The Far Out is a heavily comedic sci-fi party game with 1-4 player local and online co-op. This rogue-lite is a space-traveling extravaganza that blends the golden era of air travel with the utopian space-age dreamscape of the 1960s. Just try not to run into any big rocks. Features include every trope imaginable from the "glory" that was mid-century Planet Earth. Players can expect incredibly bad food, dance-offs, random encounters of the 5th kind, repairing broken equipment, dealing with gravity loss, piloting 101, vomit puddles (yes, we said it…), floating vomit puddles (again…), hull damage, space hazards, asteroids galore, lack of fuel, various paid entertainment features, price hikes, the Inspector, and really vicious comets. Again, watch out for those big space rocks.