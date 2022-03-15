Spin Master Games Holding NYC Pop-Up Gaming & Ice Cream Event

Spin Master Games is holding a special pop-up event in New York City this weekend as they're giving away free treats with games. The company will be having special ice cream trucks show up at three different locations between March 18th-20th around Manhattan. The event is being done to promote their latest card game, Tell Me Without Telling Me, a fresh new party game inspired by the viral TikTok trend. They have teamed up with Big Gay Ice Cream to give away FREE soft-serve sundaes, with the twist of rolling dice and explaining what you want without saying directly what you want. We have more details on the event below, and if you're not in NYC or can't make it, the game is currently on sale through both Amazon and Target for $20.

Mark your calendars! When you show up to the truck, you'll roll the dice to determine how you'll order your toppings: Show Don't Tell (use only gestures), One Syllable (use only single-syllable words), or Freestyle (use any words or phrases). Want to take it to the next level? Play the NSFW (Not Safe For Work) edition to get the exclusive surprise topping! Not in NYC? No problem! Everyone can play Tell Me Without Telling Me at home with their very own copy. Categories include: people, places, traits, things, and NSFW! Your crew will be cracking up guessing cards like Dad Bod, Hangry, Fanny Pack, and Oprah! Join in on the hilarious shenanigans at any of the below dates and locations (all from 12 to 7 p.m. EST): Friday, March 18, 2022: 5th Avenue, Manhattan, NYC (Between 25th and 26th Streets, across from Madison Square Park)

