Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ,

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions Releases Free Winter Wonderland Update

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions has brought some extra cozy and comforting beats in a new free update, as Winter Wonderland is now available

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Experience Spirit City with the festive Winter Wonderland update, bringing cozy lo-fi vibes.
  • Meet Twintail, a new adorable snow fox Spirit companion to accompany your relaxation journey.
  • Customize with winter decor, including a Christmas tree and menorah, plus new landscape settings.
  • Relax with a holiday playlist and sip virtual hot chocolate by the fire for ultimate coziness.

Indie game developer and publisher Mooncube Games has released a new update this week for Spirit City: Lofi Sessions with the addition of the free Winter Wonderland update. Much like the versions you find online, this update essentially brings you a variety of seasonal content that has been chosen to inspire productivity and relaxation throughout the day. Only this one comes with some holiday decor and a new Spirit companion with Twintail, plus some winter-themed customization features and a fresh music playlist. You can check out more in the trailer above, which also teases the upcoming Cozy Kitchen DLC they have in the works.

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions Releases Free Winter Wonderland Update
Credit: Mooncube Games

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions – Winter Wonderland

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions combines the calming vibes of lo-fi music with intuitive productivity tools, creating a virtual sanctuary for over 200,000 players who seek focus, relaxation, and creativity in their daily lives. The Winter Wonderland update builds on these elements with winter-inspired additions, immersing players in the holiday spirit of the season:

  • A New Spirit Companion: Discover Twintail, an adorable Spirit companion in the form of a snow fox, to keep you company through the winter months.
  • Winter Wonderland Landscapes: Two snowy landscapes invite players to enjoy the season's beauty with a customizable soundscape that mimics falling snow.
  • New Holiday-Themed Items: Holiday decor options have been added to let players decorate their rooms and avatars with items such as a Christmas tree, a menorah, a toy snowman, and more.
  • New Presets Feature: This quality-of-life feature lets players save up to 3 unique room and avatar designs, making it easy to switch between their favorite setups.  New Playlist: Players can enjoy a holiday-inspired playlist to get into the perfect seasonal mood.
  • New Cozy Activity: A new relaxation activity allows players to enjoy a virtual cup of hot chocolate by the fire.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.