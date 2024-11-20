Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mooncube Games, Spirit City: Lofi Sessions

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions Releases Free Winter Wonderland Update

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions has brought some extra cozy and comforting beats in a new free update, as Winter Wonderland is now available

Indie game developer and publisher Mooncube Games has released a new update this week for Spirit City: Lofi Sessions with the addition of the free Winter Wonderland update. Much like the versions you find online, this update essentially brings you a variety of seasonal content that has been chosen to inspire productivity and relaxation throughout the day. Only this one comes with some holiday decor and a new Spirit companion with Twintail, plus some winter-themed customization features and a fresh music playlist. You can check out more in the trailer above, which also teases the upcoming Cozy Kitchen DLC they have in the works.

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions – Winter Wonderland

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions combines the calming vibes of lo-fi music with intuitive productivity tools, creating a virtual sanctuary for over 200,000 players who seek focus, relaxation, and creativity in their daily lives. The Winter Wonderland update builds on these elements with winter-inspired additions, immersing players in the holiday spirit of the season:

A New Spirit Companion : Discover Twintail, an adorable Spirit companion in the form of a snow fox, to keep you company through the winter months.

: Discover Twintail, an adorable Spirit companion in the form of a snow fox, to keep you company through the winter months. Winter Wonderland Landscapes : Two snowy landscapes invite players to enjoy the season's beauty with a customizable soundscape that mimics falling snow.

: Two snowy landscapes invite players to enjoy the season's beauty with a customizable soundscape that mimics falling snow. New Holiday-Themed Items : Holiday decor options have been added to let players decorate their rooms and avatars with items such as a Christmas tree, a menorah, a toy snowman, and more.

: Holiday decor options have been added to let players decorate their rooms and avatars with items such as a Christmas tree, a menorah, a toy snowman, and more. New Presets Feature : This quality-of-life feature lets players save up to 3 unique room and avatar designs, making it easy to switch between their favorite setups. New Playlist : Players can enjoy a holiday-inspired playlist to get into the perfect seasonal mood.

: This quality-of-life feature lets players save up to 3 unique room and avatar designs, making it easy to switch between their favorite setups. : Players can enjoy a holiday-inspired playlist to get into the perfect seasonal mood. New Cozy Activity: A new relaxation activity allows players to enjoy a virtual cup of hot chocolate by the fire.

