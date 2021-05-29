Spiritfarer Has Started Pre-Orders Of Physical Editions

Those of you who love the game Spiritfarer will be happy to know that physical editions of the game have started doing pre-orders. Thunder Lotus Games and Skybound Games will be working with iam8bit to produce a physical edition of the game that will include the main game on either PS4 or Nintendo Switch, a collectible postcard and sticker stamp set, a digital download of the game's soundtrack by composer Max LL, and a digital copy of the 96-page digital artbook (which will be in English only). On top of all that, iam8bit will release a double LP vinyl soundtrack for the game (which looks pretty awesome), as well as a major Collector's Edition of the game, which you can only get through the website, as details will come out about both later. You can read a couple of quotes about the new releases below along with a trailer for the physical editions.

"We are honored to be working with Thunder Lotus Games to bring Spiritfarer to physical, giving even more gamers an opportunity to enjoy and cherish it," said Jon Gibson and Amanda White, co-owners of iam8bit. "Spiritfarer is a beautiful game both visually and narratively, which has made collaborating with Thunder Lotus to create memorable physical and collector's edition bonus content a real treat. We can't wait to share what we've got in store with Spiritfarer fans." "It's been an immense pleasure to collaborate with iam8bit on Spiritfarer's physical editions," said Spiritfarer's Creative Director Nicolas Guérin. "Spiritfarer is a special game which means the world to our team, and to finally be able to hold such a passion project in our hands is so satisfying and heartwarming! I hope these physical editions find their way straight into our fans' hearts, as the Spirits in Spiritfarer did."