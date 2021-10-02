Spiritfarer Is Getting A Collector's Edition From Iam8bit

Thunder Lotus Games announced this week that there will be a Collector's Edition of Spiritfarer coming out shortly from iam8bit. This special version comes with everything you might expect as you're getting a physical copy on either PlayStation or Nintendo Switch, a soundtrack, an art book, a stamp collection with postcards, and more. But the big addition to this is that it comes equipped with a fully functional lighting system in a premium display box, designed to be a fully functional Everlight replica. They're currently on sale for $200 and will ship sometime in early 2022.

We couldn't recommend Spiritfarer more enthusiastically, and as such, we've crafted a collector's edition befitting of its carefully crafted nuances. In true iam8bit fashion, we've created an ultra custom and premium Collector's Edition experience, starting with the packaging itself. It's a lovely box in which to house all of the cool contents, sure, but also — it doubles as a stunning and functional display piece. Simply turn on the included 1:1 replica Everlight and — viola — the lantern illuminates, inspiring the diecut constellations to magically glow. It's 360-degree design makes it oh so appropriate as a tabletop centerpiece – or perhaps floating overhead, dangling from a ceiling hook.

Additionally, we've included several incredible items that speak to the emotional cadence of the game. One of our favorites is a Postcard and Stamp set, lovingly detailed with fan favorite locations from the game. While most of the postcards are meant to be displayed, one rather unique card is meant to be personalized by you and actually mailed off — but we'll let you discover why. Rounding out the deluxe package are a set of recipe cards; digital soundtrack and 96-page digital art book; and, no doubt — a physical version of Spiritfarer, featuring exclusive, reversible cover art by renowned artist Aidan Yetman-Michaelson. We highly recommend this Collector's Edition of Spiritfarer if you're looking to discover and/or deepen your relationship with one of the most stunningly gorgeous and intimately poignant games ever made.