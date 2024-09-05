Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Splatoon 3, Video Games | Tagged: Splatoon, Splatoon 3: Grand Festival

Splatoon 3: Grand Festival Will Kick Off Next Thursday

Nintendo has a new event coming to Splatoon 3 next week, as we learned more about the Grand Festival, kicking off on September 12

Article Summary Nintendo's Splatoon 3: Grand Festival is a 72-hour music event starting September 12, 2024, featuring in-game challenges.

Represent Past, Present, or Future in Tricolor Battles, available from the start, with iconic Splatoon groups cheering you on.

Reach Ruler rank to unlock photos with Squid Sisters, Off the Hook, and Deep Cut, plus exclusive emotes and poses.

Celebrate with Now or Never Seven's new single, "Three Wishes," during the final 24 hours of the Grand Festival.

Nintendo announced new details about the Splatoon 3: Grand Festival event, set to take place from September 12-15, 2024. In case you haven't seen anything about this one yet, this will essentially be a 72-hour non-stop music festival featuring performances from the Splatoon series groups. During this time, players will represent one of three colors in challenges as they attempt to answer the question, "Which is the most important to you: Past, Present, or Future?" We have more info from the team below about the whole affair, as there will also be physical items, amiibos, and more tied into it.

Splatoon 3: Grand Festival

Before the Grand Festival, Grizzco will need employees to clock in for the next Big Run event, taking place in the Grand Splatlands Bowl from Sept. 6 at 5:00 p.m. PT and running through 5:00 p.m. PT on Sept. 8. Everyone who participates in this Big Run will receive in-game fish scale rewards – but only if the worldwide 700,000,000 (not a typo!) Golden Egg quota is reached, so get out there and don't slack off! The Grand Festival kicks off with performances from all three Splatoon groups – Squid Sisters, Off the Hook, and Deep Cut – as they rotate between three distinct stages (rumor has it that the scaffolding in front of the Giant Clam stage will be a great vantage point for taking pics). They will then form one mega group, the Now or Never Seven, for a performance of their newest single, "Three Wishes," during the final 24 hours of the Splatfest. All festival long, players can get into the rhythm and express themselves with exclusive emotes, as well.

Listen up! Three-team Tricolor Battles will be available from the very start of the Splatfest. Every previous Tricolor Battle stage will return and be in rotation during the event's first 48 hours, including Scorch Gorge, which was previously exclusive to the Legend of Zelda-themed Splatfest. The final 24 hours will see the rollout of the exclusive Tricolor Battle stage: the Grand Splatlands Bowl. Snag the Ultra Signal on this stage and, based on your team, the Squid Sisters, Off the Hook or Deep Cut will arrive to cheer you on!

Looking for a fresh photo-op? Everyone who reaches "Ruler" rank in the Splatfest can snap a selfie with any of the three musical groups on the Giant Clam stage. Achieve Ruler rank and players can rep the Splatlands with the Deep Cut pose, and those that own the paid Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass DLC can unlock poses for the Squid Sisters and Off the Hook, too! Plus, players can unlock a brand-new pose by reaching the title above Ruler.

