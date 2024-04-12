Posted in: eSports, Games, Mario Kart, Nintendo, Splatoon 3, Video Games | Tagged: japan, mario kart 8 deluxe

Splatoon 3 & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championships Are Set

Nintendo is holding their two of own esports championships this weekend for both Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in Japan.

Article Summary Splatoon 3 & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championships set for this weekend in Japan.

Stream the epic showdowns live on Nintendo's YouTube channel with times listed.

Team Jackpot aims to splat their way to victory after a big win in Seattle.

Kevo from Mexico to bring his high-octane racing style to the international stage.

Nintendo revealed details about both the Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championships, taking place this weekend in Japan. Nintendo of North America boasted about the teams from the region headed to the event, which was rescheduled after originally being set for Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo.Fans can check out both events on the company's YouTube channel, as the Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024 Round Robin will begin tonight at 10 pm PT, while the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championship 2024 will start on April 13 at 7 pm PT, with the Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024 finals happening on April 13 at 10 pm PT.

North America's Teams In Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championships

North America will have a big presence at both events, with an individual player and a team prepared to face off against opponents from Europe, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand, and South Korea. Follow their ongoing stories as they compete for international bragging rights:

Jackpot's Big Comeback: The Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024 represents something special for team "Jackpot," comprised of players Madness, Leafi, Jared, .q, max! and Ren. After being eliminated in the first round of the Splatoon 3 Enter the Splatlands Invitational 2022 (held during PAX West), Jackpot rebounded with a huge win at the Splatoon 3 Championship 2023 at Nintendo Live 2023 Seattle – punching their ticket to Japan for the World Championship tournament. When asked to describe their strategy, Jackpot prides themselves on their balance between fast-paced, take-no-prisoners attacks and "fun, goofy" unpredictability.

The World Championship 2024 represents something special for team "Jackpot," comprised of players Madness, Leafi, Jared, .q, max! and Ren. After being eliminated in the first round of the Enter the Splatlands Invitational 2022 (held during PAX West), Jackpot rebounded with a huge win at the Championship 2023 at Nintendo Live 2023 Seattle – punching their ticket to Japan for the World Championship tournament. Kevo's Need For Speed: Being the first player from Mexico to ever win a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe North American tournament isn't enough for Kevo. He hopes to harness his aggressive style to dominate his international rivals the way he did during the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship Cup 2023 at PAX East 2023. Kevo earned his trip to Japan with another dominant recent performance, this one a successful defense of his North American Champion crown at Nintendo Live 2023 Seattle.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!