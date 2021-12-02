Splitgate Becomes A Winter Wonderland With Latest Update

Another holiday update has been released for a game, this time 1047 Games has transformed Splitgate into a winter wonderland. The team decided to add in their own holiday cheer with the game's own version of Santa, which they are now called Splitmas 2021. Some of the new additions to this update include winterized versions of three popular maps: Stadium, Abyss, and Pantheon. An overhauled main menu with a new wintery theme, some new armor and weapons skins, and brand-new challenges with special community-created rewards.

There's also a brand new #TeamSeas skin now available for purchase in the shop, with 100% of the proceeds going toward the project on behalf of the team, which is seeking to remove 30 million pounds of waste from the ocean by the end of the year. Along with all of this, the Season 0 battle pass has been extended into early 2022. They put a lot here for anyone with the time to tackle of the next few weeks, along with a worthy cause to help donate to if you're in the mood to help try and clean the ocean without leaving your couch. You can see more below along with the trailer.

Splitgate Maps Changed Stadium, Pantheon, and Abyss into winter Splitmas maps.

Added further optimizations to Karman Station – Performance Improvements Winter Event Added a new AR, Bard skin, and spray created by the community for Splitmas.

Complete the winter challenges to earn the community items, a new portal skin, and drops.

Added new Splitmas themed weapons and skins.

Featured Playlist: Let it snow! Play the three winterized maps on community favorite game modes. Splitgate UI Loading screen and main menu have been given the Splitmas treatment. Miscellaneous The Season 0 Battle Pass and challenges have been extended until early next year.

Added the TeamSeas Skin. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to TeamSeas.