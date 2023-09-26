Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Tilting Point | Tagged: nickelodeon, spongebob, spongebob squarepants, Whaleapp

SpongeBob Adventures: In A Jam! Launches For Mobile Devices

Do you love SpongeBob SquarePants? Do you love mobile games? Well you can have both in SpongeBob Adventures: In A Jam!, released today.

Mobile publisher Tilting Point, along with developer Whaleapp and kids TV network Nickelodeon, launched a new mobile title this morning with SpongeBob Adventures: In A Jam! The short version of this game is that you'll take on the role of Bob and his friends to run around the Bikini Bottom, cleaning up all the jam that got all over the place and really gunked up their society, and rebuild what has been destroyed in the process. We have more info and the trailer for you below as the game is now available on both iOS and Android.

"Get Ready to go on an Amazing Adventure with SpongeBob and his Friends! Plankton's latest scheme to steal the secret Krabby Patty Formula has backfired in a big way, leaving the world covered in JellyFish Jam! Now it's up to you and SpongeBob, along with friends new and old, to rebuild and restore order to Bikini Bottom and Beyond! Build your own Bikini Bottom and travel to fan-favorite locations from the SpongeBob universe, like Jellyfish Fields, New Kelp City, Atlantis, and more! In SpongeBob Adventures: In a Jam!, Bikini Bottom is quite literally in a serious jam, as Plankton has smothered the whole town in Jellyfish Jam, leaving SpongeBob and Patrick to save the day again. Players will experience a fun-filled journey under the sea with gameplay features."

Meet Friends Along the Way: Team up SpongeBob's beloved friends, including Mr. Krabs, Squidward, King Jellyfish, and Kevin C. Cucumber, and unlock and interact with animal pals such as Gary and Pete the Pet Rock.

Team up SpongeBob's beloved friends, including Mr. Krabs, Squidward, King Jellyfish, and Kevin C. Cucumber, and unlock and interact with animal pals such as Gary and Pete the Pet Rock. Journey Far and Wide: Travel to popular locations such as Jellyfish Fields, New Kelp City, and Atlantis.

Travel to popular locations such as Jellyfish Fields, New Kelp City, and Atlantis. Create Fan-Favorite Items: Craft a variety of items from Krabby Patties to Jelly Jars while farming and harvesting crops to help SpongeBob on his quest.

