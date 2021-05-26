The Sylveon Name Trick In Pokémon GO: Eeveelution Guide

This just may be the most anticipated Pokémon that Niantic has added to Pokémon GO since… well, maybe since the last round of Eeveelutions with Glaceon and Leafeon. Eevee's evolutions are uniquely popular in Pokémon GO, and now Sylveon is here, completing the full set of existing variants of Eevee. Now, while we did a complete guide to Sylveon's evolution, there is one aspect of this evolution that is worth spotlighting. There is some light controversy on social media about the amount of Buddy Hearts needed to evolve Eevee into Sylveon, but Niantic recently clarified on Twitter that this isn't the only method. Let's get into the specifics.

On Twitter, Niantic responded to a user who inquired as to why previous Buddy Hearts don't count toward Sylveon in Pokémon GO. Niantic replied:

We'll clear the confusion here, Trainer! First of all, it is not necessary to earn 70 Affection hearts to evolve Eevee into Sylveon. Let's take this conversation to DM and discuss your concern in detail. We hope to see you there! ^PD

Weird, I thought PD only worked on the Tigerbelly podcast.

Anyway, Niantic is referring here to the name trick. We covered this in the Sylveon Eeveelution post, but it's worth extra clarification: with this trick, the 70 Buddy Hearts are not needed. You can nickname an Eevee and, with 25 Eevee candies and this name, immediately turn it into Sylveon.

Once.

To recap, the Eevee nickname tricks are:

To evolve Eevee into Vaporeon: Rainer

To evolve Eevee into Jolteon: Sparky

To evolve Eevee into Flareon: Pyro

To evolve Eevee into Espeon: Sakura

To evolve Eevee into Umbreon: Tamao

To evolve Eevee into Leafeon: Linnea

To evolve Eevee into Glaceon: Rea

To evolve Eevee into Sylveon: Kira

Your best bet is to choose a Shiny or 100% Eevee for this method. However, unlike the first three Eeveelutions in Pokémon GO, you can still guarantee any Eevee becomes a Sylveon with the 70 Buddy Hearts method.