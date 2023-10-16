Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Megumi Mizutani, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon Trading Card Game Artist Spotlight: Megumi Mizutani – Modern

Our weekly Pokémon TCG Artist Spotlight series focuses on the modern cards of Megumi Mizutani, who specializes in Full Art Trainers.

Throughout the years, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has featured a variety of incredible art styles. Now that the hobby has been around for more than a quarter of a century, we have seen the artwork of Pokémon TCG cards elevated by daring new artist choices as well as illustrators who have been veteran contributors since the very first releases. Let's take a journey through the eye-popping, mind-expanding history of Pokémon TCG artwork by exploring some of the hobby's most interesting and unique artists. Today, we will spotlight Megumi Mizutani. This is a two-part series showing Megumi Mizutani's work over the years, including their classic and modern work. First, we began with Megumi's debut work in the hobby from the classic era, which you can read here. Now, we move into the modern era, beginning with Sun & Moon.

Mizutani's work in the Black & White and XY series showed a penchant for Full Art Trainers and Pokémon cards that broke from the borders in interesting ways. The latter turned out to be very influential for future chase cards like Alternate Arts and Illustration Rares. The Sun & Moon era, though, remained focused on Full Arts, like the above cards by Mizutani.

Mizutani's Lillie Full Art was the chase card of Sun & Moon base. Mizutani went on to draw more notable Full Arts in this era, including Acerola from Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows and Copycat from Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm.

The following era, Sword & Shield, saw Mizutani continue to focus on Trainers. This led to more Full Arts as well as an iconic card of a new type from this era: Character Super Rares.

The above includes the Sylveon V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. The other two Full Art Trainers are top cards from their respective sets, including Serena from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest and Elesa's Sparkle from Crown Zenith.

Mizutani's work continues into the Scarlet & Violet era, but we have yet to see them actively contribute the way they have been in previous eras. So far, the most notable card from this era by Mizutani is the Professor Sada Full Art from Japan's Ancient Roar, which may or may not be adapted to English in Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!