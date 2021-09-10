SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off Is Getting Released In China

Tilting Point announced today that they will be working with Huya Inc. to release SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off in China this year. The game has actually done really well here in the states when it was first released in late April 2020, as you're basically running a fast-paced restaurant serving game with all of the SpongeBob characters around you. The goal of the game is to make every place you're put in charge of a success as you make your way around the entire Bikini Bottom properties making all sorts of meals from hamburgers to dinner plates to ice cream. Now with the help of Huya, the two will be working to use their extensive network and market knowledge to bring the game to one of the world's largest markets. We have a couple of quotes about the effort below as we have yet to know when the official release date will be for China.

"SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off has already seen great success, and this partnership allows us to tap into Huya's 169 million monthly active users, bringing the game to a massive new audience in the region," said Tilting Point Co-CEO and president Samir Agili. "We are excited to work in tandem with Huya on SpongeBob, and we look forward to exploring more growth opportunities for our roster of games with their team in the future." "Tilting Point's vision and execution for SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off has been so successful, and we are confident that the game's gameplay and fan-favorite characters will resonate extremely well with players in Mainland China," said Yuan Wei, Director of Game Publishing Department, Huya. "Our team's vast experience will surely help boost SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off's audience numbers, and we are looking forward to seeing the game rise up the mobile charts in the region."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/ctPa-V2b9Rw)