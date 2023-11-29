Posted in: Brawlhalla, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: nickelodeon, spongebob squarepants

SpongeBob SquarePants Has Officially Joined Brawlhalla

Who fights all contenders under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants is now a part of the Brawlhalla roster as the latest crossover fighter.

Article Summary SpongeBob joins Brawlhalla as its first-ever Mythic Crossover character, wielding Kah-Rah-Tay Gloves and a Spatula.

Patrick Star debuts as an Epic Crossover for Teros, featuring a Magical Bubble Wand and Jellyfishing Net.

Sandy Cheeks enters as Cassidy's Epic Crossover with her guitar Nutsy and Net Guns for a Texas-sized brawl.

The event includes Handsome Squidward Emoji, classic SpongeBob memes as Emojis, and a Flying Dutchman Sidekick.

Ubisoft and Nickelodeon have come together to bring SpongeBob SquarePants to Brawlhalla as the game's latest crossover fighter. Technically, you're getting three fighters as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy have all entered the game, with Bob being the game's first-ever Mythic Crossover, which gives him more features that "embody" the original character, as opposed to just making a Barawlhalla version of the character. We have the rundown of everything added to the game with this content as it's now live.

SpongeBob SquarePants in Brawlhalla

SpongeBob SquarePants, a Mythic Crossover for Rayman and Brawlhalla's first ever Mythic Crossover, is Bikini Bottom's favorite fry cook and is now in Brawlhalla to karate-chop his way to victory. He uses Kah-Rah-Tay Gloves (Gauntlets) and a Krusty Krab Spatula (Axe) to brawl while using the catchphrase, "I'm ready! I'm ready! I'm ready!"

Patrick Star, an Epic Crossover for Teros, may not be the smartest fish in the ring, but he is SpongeBob's best friend and an expert in bubble-blowing, napping, and Wumbology. He uses his Magic Bubble Wand (Axe) and Jellyfishing Net (Hammer) to KO his opponents, and his catchphrase is the philosophical "Is mayonnaise an instrument?"

Sandy Cheeks, an Epic Crossover for Cassidy, is a thrillseeker from Texas and a master inventor to boot. In Brawlhalla, she uses her trusty guitar, Nutsy (Hammer), and her Net Guns (Blasters) to achieve victory. Her catchphrase is, "I'm hotter than a hickory-smoked sausage!"

Squidward also makes an appearance as a Handsome Squidward Emoji, and players can even use his Clarinet as a Weapon Skin. The SpongeBob SquarePants Crossover Event also includes classic SpongeBob memes as Emojis, a Clarinet Emote, and a Bubbles Emote, which, when used, will produce one of three random shapes: a large bubble, an elephant, or Bubble Buddy. The Flying Dutchman also takes part in the Event as a Sidekick and new Avatars include a Krabby Patty, Doodlebob, and Gary the Snail.

