SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Receives New Trailer

THQ Nordic has revealed a new trailer for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake as they show off a new boss fight. It's not a super long trailer; in fact, you're not even getting a full minute, just a mere 45 seconds worth of content. Everything is kind of all over the place as you get a look at a few different levels, the various characters in the show looking and acting wacky, and a number of in-game shots of SpongeBob essentially running away from almost everything in sight. It looks cool, but this is one weird way to promote the game as you're coming into the home stretch before it's released. You can enjoy this latest trailer below, along with more info on the game in general, as they are currently planning to release this one on January 31st, 2023.

"SpongeBob and Patrick meet the mysterious fortune teller Kassandra who gives them a vial full of Mermaid's Tears. Legend claims they grant the wishes of those who are pure of heart… Naturally, the two best buddies get overexcited, and their flurry of wishes tears open the very fabric of space and time. All while releasing Cosmic Jelly onto Bikini Bottom and opening portals to strange Wishworlds in the process. Now it's up to our heroes to rescue their friends who got lost in the Wishworlds and bring back Bikini Bottom's most iconic buildings. But Kassandra has her own devious plan. Wish-granting Mermaid's Tears in the hands of SpongeBob and Patrick… What could possibly go wrong? Sure, the very fabric holding the very universe very together could come very undone, opening up portals into Wishworlds full of knights, cowboys, pirates, and prehistoric snails. But that's nothing everyone's favorite sponge can't handle – with the right cosmic costume! Everybody do the Cosmic Shake!"