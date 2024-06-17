Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sprout Valley

Sprout Valley Announces New Summer Update Coming Next Week

Sprout Valley has a new update on the way this month, as the game will get Summer content to keep the game rolling for a few months.

Article Summary Sprout Valley's huge Summer Update launches on June 24 for Steam and Switch.

New biomes and resources including cactus and bamboo for crafting and cooking.

July 20 patch adds pets with buffs to Nico, enhancing speed, travel, and more.

Three new fish species exclusive to the game's stone, sand, and jungle biomes.

Indie game publisher RedDeer Games has announced a new update coming to Sprout Valley next week, as players will be getting new summer content. Players will be able to download a huge update on June 24, as they will expand the world of Ostara with a few new areas and several brand new resources, animals, and plants. What's more, on July 20, a new patch will be released that will add pets to Nico with a special gift in the form of Pet Buffs, serving as a way to upgrade all adorable creatures that can accompany you. We have more info below as the update will arrive next week for Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Sprout Valley – Summer Update

the creator of the game – Vadzim Liakhovich – has prepared something completely special, which will certainly delight players. For the wonderful world of Ostara will be greatly expanded – three new large biomes like sand, stone and jungle will be added. Todays' patch coming with Nico's pets upgrades includes a huge variety of buffs. These cute pets will boost the main character when it comes to Speed, Travel, Luck and Energy. With the new areas, entirely new distinctive animals and plants will be available as well as materials and crafting recipes.

Players for the first time will have the opportunity to find and take new resources – cactus and bamboo. From them, they will be able to create new furniture, dishes – such as cactus salad and useful devices like cactus juicer and automatic bamboo fish trap. While staying on the topic of fishes, there will be three new specimens to catch like stone fish (stone biome exclusive), sand fish (sand biome exclusive) and jade (jungle biome exclusive)! Sprout Valley is an adorable farming simulator, in pixelart style. Its protagonist, Nico the cat, has decided to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life straight into nature, to regain peace of mind and find his own place there.

