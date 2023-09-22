Posted in: Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, Games, Mobile Games, Octopath Traveler, Square Enix | Tagged: Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia, Dragon Quest Tact, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Square Enix Releases Multiple Mobile Updates For September 2023

Square Enix sent multiple mobile titles an update this month, giving you a chance to play some new content and events for the next few weeks.

Square Enix took the time this week to send out updates and events to several of their mobile titles for the month of September.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Following its release on September 7, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis has surpassed 6 million downloads. To celebrate, players can receive Blue Crystal x1000 in addition to the pre-registration rewards such as Zack's Zweihander weapon, Draw Tickets, Blue Crystals, Jumpstart Item Sets, a Gear Voucher x1, and more thanks to the 1.7 million players who pre-registered for the game before its release.

Summer festivities also continue in Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, with a "Beach Festival Fun!" event ongoing now until September 28 (PDT). Players can collect exchangeable items, Huge Mega Watermelon and Lifesaver to exchange for the limited-time weapon Beach Parasol (Zack) and Zack-Exclusive Gear, Tropical Beach. The "Beach Festival Fun!" event also highlights a Tifa & Red XIII New Weapon Featured Draw and a Cloud & Aerith New Weapon Featured Draw, where new summer-themed weapons for Tifa, Red XIII, Cloud, and Aerith are available to draw. Players can also get summer-themed Exclusive Gear for Tifa, Red XIII, Cloud, and Aerith with their Stamp Card until September 28 (PDT).

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Players have the chance to obtain a new UR unit Gryfford, alongside the UR Visions Card "A Pinnacle Ever Far" this month in War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

The War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Championship 2023 Auto Battle Saiga Cup entry begins on September 23rd. This will be the last chance to get a spot in the Finals on December 9th to challenge the best of the best to win rewards, including visiore, original trophies, and special in-game titles. Those interested in learning more can find details in the official War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Discord server.

The World Wide Version Commemorative Countdown Quest takes place September 20 until the 26th, featuring a New Weapon Training Quest: Demon God Bardiche alongside the login reward of a free random bonus of 5 consecutive summons each day that the quest is live.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Taking place today until October 11, players will have a chance to summon iconic Parasite Eve collaboration unit Aya Brea (Neo Vision), take part in two new events, "Influence of Deep" and "Birth of the Ultimate Being", collect a limited-time Vision Card: Mitochondria Eve, the menacing monster from Parasite Eve, and enjoy a Parasite Eve Daily Free 10+1 Summon to obtain up to 231 free units total. Check out the press release on the Square Enix press site for more information here.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent

This month, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent begins a new crossover event with the widely regarded TRPG TRIANGLE STRATEGY. As part of the event, players can add Serenoa, free with the event, and a chance to add Frederica and Rolin to their roster. The event will also feature a commemorative photo event, the crossover exclusive Conviction's Gamebard, and new login bonuses. Additionally, players can pick up more new characters this month, including Cecily, a versatile merchant wielding a polearm, axe, and tome attach, and Promme, a cleric who wields fire elemental magic as well as support skills.

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe has reached a tremendous milestone thanks to over 30 million global downloads! In celebration, players can join in on a month-long celebration that offers a new story quest in the Liam quest arc, the forging weapon Prismatic series release, events, summons, and exciting rewards.

Dragon Quest Tact

The Dragon Quest VIII-themed event reminiscence has been added, so players who may have missed out on the original event can experience it now. Players can look forward to challenging the event quests and a battle road arena in the fan-favorite tactical RPG Dragon Quest Tact. Dragon Quest VIII event-specific S-Rank Yangus and A-Rank Trap Box can also be obtained, alongside S-Rank equipment Jester's Claws and Sun Crown, and more!

Players can join in on the "Happy Bridal Campaign" in Dragon Quest Tact, taking place from September 18 until September 28. During the event, players can enjoy a "10x Only! Happy Bridal SP Scout" which features a special lineup of 11 S-Rank characters that made limited-time appearances in the past, including Mystical Juliante and Maya.

Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia

Final Fantasy VI's iconic character Locke's weapons are featured in Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia until October 4 (UTC). Players have the chance to obtain the world-class treasure hunter's weapons, including the newly added FR weapon.

