Square Enix Reveals March 2024 Mobile Game Updates

Square Enix rolled out several new updates for their mobile games this month, including anniversary celebrations for a few titles.

Article Summary Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis celebrates half-anniversary with freebies.

New storyline and characters added to Octopath Traveler: Champions.

FF Brave Exvius presents new units & events, with exciting login bonuses.

Romancing SaGa Re;universe and WOTV FFBE unveil fresh content & rewards.

Square Enix revealed several new updates to multiple mobile titles this past week, as we have a sense of what's going on for the month of March. Among them is a half anniversary for Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, a number of new additions to Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, and a new event for Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe. You can read about all of them below as most of these updates are either live or will be going live this week.

New and exciting events have begun rotating every week starting on March 6 until April 7, including the "Limit Break Draw", sales on Blue Crystals, Free 10 draws and more! Players can get up to 280 free Draws from the Half Anniversary Daily Free 10 Draw until April 3 at 11:59 AM PDT, as well as look forward to the "Cloud & Glenn Limit Break Draw" where players have the chance to obtain Cloud and Glenn's new weapons and their flashy gear through Stamps. Players will also be able to earn tons of bonuses, including a special Wallpaper, up to 3,000 blue crystals, 5★ Weapon Voucher, and more as part of the Half Anniversary celebration.

The release of Bestower of All Chapter 7 marks the beginning of Part 3 of the Bestower of All Storyline! Players can also obtain six new keepers available to obtain, including Linde and Hágen, the popular companions of H'aanit and Z'aanta!

New units Rain and Fina, -Esper of Destruction- join the fray, with Rain showing off his destructive Limit Burst, Galaxius Nova, into amazing new CG Limit Burst Movie!

Beginning 3/14, New Rarity Neo Vision+ Lasswell -Esper of Destruction- joins the roster! Players can use Azure Pearls and gil to perform NV+ awakening, enhancing Lasswell's strength further beyond!

The Esper of Destruction Login Bonus runs until March 27th where players can expect to obtain 10+1 Summon Ticket (3★/4★/5★/NV) x 1, 1/10 NV Summon Ticket B x10, VIP coins, Guaranteed Ticket (5★/NV) x2, and more!

The United with the Water God event is happening now until March 27th, in which players can collect the United with the Water God certificate and obtain limited-time equipment and items.

Unlock new Vision Cards by Awakening featured units to EX+3! Rain -Esper of Destruction- brings Strike of the Water God, Fina -Esper of Destruction- brings Struggle for the Root Crystal, and on 3/14 Lasswell -Esper of Destruction- brings Esper Against Esper!

Now until April 10th, players can take part in the Esper of Destruction Daily Free 8+3 Summon and obtain up to 385 units in total!

The Glittering! Fighters' Glory Celebrations Round 1 is here until March 13th! Join the celebrations with two brand new summons, Romancing Festival Matriarch and Romancing Festival Hilda. Those that partake and complete all the Glittering! Fighters Glory Celebrations Round 1 missions will earn 3,000 jewels!

Starting today, the Early Spring Campaign begins, bringing new events and summons throughout the event! Players can also now pick up the new unit Dario the Crystalborn, a wind-yielding tank, and Holo-Vision card to build up the power of their units. Additionally, next month marks the 4th anniversary of War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, and players can look forward to an exciting roster of in-game activities, rewards, and more!

