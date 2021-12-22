Star Citizen Returns To Jumptown In Its Latest Event

Cloud Imperium Games has released a new update for Star Citizen as it's still sitting in the Alpha phase, this time going back to familiar territory. The 3.16 update is called "Return To Jumptown" and brings back one of the more beloved areas they introduced into the game with Jumptown 2.0. Along with the addition comes a return to the PvP event that made it a favorite, with some new tricks up its sleeve to make things interesting with all the changes added to it. We have info below on this update and the next one on the way in January, but you can get more in-depth info here.

Star Citizen – Alpha 3.16: Return to Jumptown Jumptown 2.0: Inspired by the popular PvP community event where players waged war over valuable drug resources, Jumptown 2.0 seeks to introduce the excitement and chaos of largescale PvP ground conflicts in Star Citizen. During this event, both Lawful and Criminal players will race to battle over control of valuable drug crates at various outposts in the Stanton system.

Drake Cutlass Steel: This dropship variant of the Drake Cutlass replaces cargo capacity with room for 18 jump seats to transport troops to the frontlines of battle, along with a variety of weaponry, including door-mounted guns, manned and remote turrets, ballistic Gatling guns, laser repeaters, and a powerful payload of missiles.

Grav-Lev Physics Rework: Hover bikes will see major improvements following a significant rework of the flight and driving model for grav-lev vehicles. The result is improved handling, stability, and a far better experience for hover bikes moving forward.

Atmospheric Bounties: Bounty hunters can now pursue contracts above the caves on microTech, outposts on ArcCorp, and more with new bounties across Stanton, including targets hiding in-atmosphere across all of the system's major planets. Players can expect further improvements following today's Star Citizen – Alpha 3.16: Return to Jumptown update, coming at the end of January as an Alpha 3.16.1 release and ahead of the next Alpha 3.17 update. Derelict Puzzles: A number of derelict ships have been discovered throughout the Stanton region. Explore and navigate through the wreckage, avoid deadly laser trip mines, and recover valuable cargo in these new derelict variants.

