Aethermancer Confirms Early Access Release For Late September

Aethermancer has been given a Early Access release date, as the monster-tamer roguelike will arrive on Steam in late September

Article Summary Aethermancer Early Access launches on Steam in late September from Moi Rai Games and Offbrand Games.

Experience monster-taming meets roguelike gameplay, capturing and evolving mythical creatures.

Engage in strategic turn-based battles, master four Aether elements, and develop unique monster teams.

Explore procedurally generated worlds, uncover lore, and help townsfolk as you guide your creatures.

Indie game developer Moi Rai Games and publisher Offbrand Games have confirmed the Early Access release date for Aethermancer, as it arrives next month. Incase you forgot about this one, the game is a monster-tamer title meshed with roguelike elements, where you'll capture mythical creatures from the Fractured Ruins to grow them and make them stronger. The EA version will be released on Steam on September 23, 2025, giving you a good chunk of the game to play while they work on it. We have more details below and a new trailer to check out here as we wait out the next month for it to arrive.

Aethermancer

Become the Aethermancer and fight alongside mythical creatures. Explore the ever-changing Fractured Ruins, plan your moves in challenging turn-based battles, and watch your Monsters grow stronger from previous lives and defy death! Encounter the monsters of Terastae that defied the virtues of this world and are trapped in a cycle of death and rebirth. Use your special ability as an Aethermancer to form bonds with monsters to guide your party of three through a sprawling world and dangerous battles. Make smart skill choices as your monsters grow stronger and find synergies between your monsters – making everyone truly unique!

Fight ferocious enemies and divine bosses in engaging turn-based battles where every action matters! Manage and harness the four elements of Aether to unleash powerful spells. Consider your synergies and plan your monster's actions. Purge enemy Aether, grind your opponents down with poison, protect your allies with shields, and focus on attacking with the right elements – you can pursue different strategies! But whatever you do, keep a careful eye on the HP of your monsters. If a monster dies in combat, you'll lose it. Permanently. But you have the power to defy death by rebirthing their souls. Don't lose hope! Your monsters might change in the process but will grow stronger from their previous lives. Help your monsters in combat, and as you progress, unlock player classes that allow you to take on different roles as the Aethermancer and turn the tides of combat.

Meet various characters who will help you and your monsters throughout your journey! Uncover their stories and dig into the lore of this world – all fueled by your choices and encounters. Help liven the village up by gathering townsfolk, hearing them out, and doing what only a true Aethermancer can do! Use your Aethermancer abilities to explore, sneak, and fight your way through procedurally generated levels while your monsters gain Worthiness. Keep going until you lose your monsters… then come back stronger and try again!

